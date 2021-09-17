BNY Mellon Investment Funds V, Inc. Buys The Estee Lauder Inc, General Motors Co, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Yum Brands Inc

New Purchases: EL,

Investment company BNY Mellon Investment Funds V, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys The Estee Lauder Inc, General Motors Co, The Trade Desk Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Apple Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Yum Brands Inc, Abbott Laboratories, O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BNY Mellon Investment Funds V, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BNY Mellon Investment Funds V, Inc. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $898 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,159 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,306 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 251,696 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.41% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,450 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Facebook Inc (FB) - 82,525 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%

BNY Mellon Investment Funds V, Inc. initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $323.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 28,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Investment Funds V, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 257.66%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 165,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Investment Funds V, Inc. added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 76.76%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $73.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 151,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Investment Funds V, Inc. added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 88.93%. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $403.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 38,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Investment Funds V, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 128.32%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $463.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Investment Funds V, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 55.48%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $586.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Investment Funds V, Inc. added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 37.17%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $132.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 69,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Investment Funds V, Inc. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

BNY Mellon Investment Funds V, Inc. sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66.

BNY Mellon Investment Funds V, Inc. sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14.

BNY Mellon Investment Funds V, Inc. sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.