Brazil's Largest Domestic Airline, GOL Selects Worldpay from FIS as Preferred Payments Partner for International Growth

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Brazil's Largest Domestic Airline, GOL Selects Worldpay from FIS as Preferred Payments Partner for International Growth

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) announced that Brazil’s largest domestic airline, GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., has selected Worldpay from FIS as its preferred payments partner in 38 international markets where the airline operates around the world.

As Covid-19-related travel restrictions are lifted across the world, GOL needed a payments services provider with deep airline industry experience that could support its plans for international growth while enhancing the experience for its customers and airline agents.

"GOL has always been driven by providing the best experience for its passengers through constant improvement in the efficiency of its digital channels together with its strategic partners. That is why we chose to work with Worldpay, a leader in online ticket payment processing," said Mario Liao, Chief Financial Officer at GOL. "The partnership established with Worldpay will enable a significant improvement in sales conversion, especially for international markets, greater flexibility for the implementation of new payment methods and an improvement in the Company's working capital management through a significant reduction in average collection times.

The rapidly growing airline will take advantage of Worldpay’s global reach and ability to provide fast, convenient processing for customers using their preferred payments methods. In addition, because Worldpay is an International Air Transport Association-registered Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) acquirer in more than 100 countries, the airline will be able to centralize its BSP transactions - further streamlining processes and reducing costs.

"Airlines with a strategic vision for the future of business, such as GOL, know that offering the best customer experiences will be their passport to success," said Juan Pablo D'Antiochia, Head of LatAm Merchant Solutions, FIS. "In addition, having the best payment experience is important for today's travellers and can be a competitive differential in this sector that has been resuming activities and growing at a fast pace."

Worldpay has significant experience in the airline industry and processes payments in more than 100 countries in numerous payments types and currencies. The company’s clients across the globe, like GOL, benefit from Worldpay’s wealth of payments and regulatory expertise.

%3Cb%3EAbout+FIS%3C%2Fb%3E

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (%40FISGlobal).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210917005016r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005016/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment