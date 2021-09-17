Logo
Progressive Reports August 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (:PGR) today reported the following results for August 2021:

August
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)

20212020Change
Net premiums written$3,890.9$3,437.713%
Net premiums earned$3,513.8$3,088.914%
Net income (loss)$(6.6)$487.4(101)%
Per share available to common shareholders$(0.02)$0.83(102)%
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$131.5$330.9(60)%
Combined ratio105.392.612.7 pts.
Average equivalent common shares584.8587.70%


August
(thousands; unaudited)
20212020Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency – auto8,013.37,487.07 %
Direct – auto9,638.08,714.311 %
Total personal auto17,651.316,201.39 %
Total special lines5,272.54,891.18 %
Total Personal Lines22,923.821,092.49 %
Total Commercial Lines942.1795.418 %
Total Property business2,715.62,395.413 %
Companywide Total26,581.524,283.29 %

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the "Monthly Commentary," for additional information.

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at :PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 910-3563
[email protected]

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Progressive August 2021 Complete Earnings Release: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7e2ae102-04d4-4069-8610-b2b7b24f2780

ti?nf=ODMyNzk0OSM0NDEwMDk2IzIwMTY5MTA=
Progressive-Corporation.png
