Softchoice To Present at CIBC Eastern Conference

Softchoice+Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today announced that Company management will participate in the CIBC 20th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

The conference is being held virtually this year and the Company will be participating in a Fireside Chat and 1x1 meetings with institutional investors. The Fireside Chat with Softchoice’s CFO Bryan Rocco is scheduled for Wed., Sep. 22 at 4:20 PM Eastern time.

Once available after the event, a link to the webcast will be posted to the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.softchoice.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a technology services and solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

