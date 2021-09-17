Logo
PyroGenesis' CEO to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference on September 22

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) ( PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs), today announced that Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis is scheduled to present at the Sidoti & Company Fall Small Cap Investor Conference on September 22, 2021 at 2:30 PM Eastern Time.

Mr. Pascali will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community throughout the conference.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:
Sidoti & Company Fall Virtual Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time

The webcast of the Company’s presentation can be accessed here and on the investor relations section of PyroGenesis’ website at www.pyrogenesis.com/conferences/.

If you would like to book one -on-one investor meetings with Mr. Pascali, and/or to watch the Company's presentation, please make sure you register for the virtual event here: Sidoti Registration.

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled on September 22nd and 23rd and conducted via a private, secure, video conference through the conference event platform provided.

For investors unable to attend the live presentation, all company presentations/webcasts will be available for a period of 90 days.

About Sidoti & Company
For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America,

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

For further information please contact:
Rodayna Kafal, Vice President Investors Relations and Strategic Business Development
Phone: (514) 937-0002, E-mail: [email protected]

