Digital Motorsports Launches New Technology and Digital Motorsports World Cup at the ADAC Expo in Germany

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) ( ENTEF, Financial) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is pleased to announce its attendance at the ADAC SimRacing Expo, which takes place at the Nürburgring race track in Germany from September 17th to 19th, on more than 8,000 m² of exhibition space, with Porsche, BMW and 26 international companies in attendance. This is one of the key sim racing event and attracts over 23,500 visitors, including motorsport fans, pro gamers and racers with approximately 800,000 live stream viewers. Expo visitors will also find the latest hardware for high-end simulators, as well as affordable setups at the Digital Motorsports trade stand. The Expo is rounded off by the 1000-kilometer race taking place at the same time. Top-class racing cars from all decades of the glorious years of the historic 1000-kilometer races will be there: Ferraris GT 250, Jaguar, Porsche RSR, Mercedes, DeTomaso, BMW or Ford GT40.



Niall Maher, CEO at Digital Motorsports, stated: “I am very excited to be attending the ADAC SimRacing Expo. Having the biggest stand right in the heart of the Expo is a statement that we are a leader globally for esports racing. I will also be announcing exciting new partnerships and unveiling state of the art AR/VR motion simulators and technology. Our VIP party is already oversubscribed with key decision makers, influencers and industry experts, who will have an opportunity to take part in a live hot lap challenge. We will also be announcing our plans for the inaugural Digital Motorsports World Cup which will take place this year. This is a very exciting time for Digital Motorsports and brings our group one step closer to becoming one of the largest gaming and esports infrastructure companies in the world.’”

About Digital Motorsports

Digital Motorsports is an award-winning organization and one of the leading sim racing solutions providers in Europe, specializing in building bespoke simulators and offering turnkey simulator packages. Digital Motorsports has key vendor distribution rights and partnerships in the industry, and they have worked with world champions across multiple disciplines from F1, WEC, WRC, Drifting, and more. ESE completed its acquisition of Digital Motorsports on September 14, 2021. | www.digital-motorsports.com

Share Issuance

The Company also announces that it has issued 200,000 shares to Ron Segev, a director of the Company, pursuant to an agreement dated August 11, 2020. All of the shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period imposed by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), calculated from the date of issuance, and 120,000 of the shares will be subject to escrow and released therefrom in four equal tranches every six months, beginning on February 17, 2022. The issuance of the shares remains subject to approval by the TSXV.

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.ese.gg

