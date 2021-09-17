BayFirst Financial Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConference.com

PR Newswire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BayFirst Financial Corp. (f/k/a First Home Bancorp, Inc.) (OTCQX: FHBI) ("BayFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of First Home Bank, today announced that Anthony N. Leo, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 21, 2021.

DATE: September 21st, 2021

TIME: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

LINK:https://bit.ly/2YIjl0E

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

On July 26, 2021, BayFirst reported record earnings of $13.02 million, or $2.98 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $7.51 million, or $1.85 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2021, and $2.35 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2020. Strong net interest income from non-PPP loans, and higher noninterest income due to both residential loan fees and the recognition of Paycheck Protection Program origination fees earned on PPP loans sold during the quarter, contributed to profitability for the quarter.

About BayFirst Financial Corp.

BayFirst Financial Corp. (f/k/a First Home Bancorp, Inc.) is a registered bank holding company which commenced operations on September 1, 2000. Its primary source of income is from its wholly owned subsidiary, First Home Bank, which commenced business operations on February 12, 1999. First Home Bank is a Federal Reserve member and a state- chartered banking institution. The Bank operates six full-service office locations, 26 mortgage loan production offices, and is in the top 50 by dollar volume and top 20 by number of units, of nation-wide SBA lenders



BayFirst Financial Corp., through the Bank, offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services including various types of deposit accounts and loans for businesses and individuals. As of June 30, 2021, BayFirst Financial Corp. had $1.20 billion in total assets, of which $430 million consisted of loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bayfirst-financial-corp-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencecom-301379299.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com