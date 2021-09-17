Logo
Oceania Cruises Sets A New Single-day Booking Record

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sales Launch of New Ship Vista Breaks All-Time Record Within Hours

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2021

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line set an all-time single day booking record that surpassed the most recent record by nearly 60%. While the most recent record was for a full season of sailings across six ships, this record was driven by the introduction of one new ship with itineraries for primarily one half of a year. Vista is slated to debut in April 2023, voyages opened for sale on September 15th at 9:00 a.m. eastern and by 10:30 a.m., the number of bookings had surpassed the company's most recent record which was set in March 2021.

OC.jpg

"The tremendous wave of bookings we saw on the day we opened sales for Vista underscores the extraordinary demand for our acclaimed small ship, destination focused vacations," stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

On September 15, 2021, Oceania Cruises opened the inaugural season itineraries of its newest ship, Vista for sale to the general public. A total of 18 voyages spanning from April 2023 through November 2023 went on sale. Itineraries range from 10- to 24-days in length with fares from $5,299 per guest to $32,199 per guest. Accommodations on the designer-inspired upper premium ship range from 270 square feet for the newly introduced solo staterooms to more than 2,400 square feet for the palatial Owner's Suites which run the full width of the ship.

"We are seeing exceptional demand from both our loyal Oceania Club repeaters and new-to-brand guests who are attracted to Vista's new restaurants and culinary concepts, residentially styled staterooms and suites, and unique itineraries that present the destinations from a new perspective," stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

All of the bookings for 2023 are new cash bookings with absolutely no dilution from Future Cruise Credits issued for cancelled cruises in 2020 or 2021. Virtually all of the top-tier Owner's, Oceania, and Vista suites along with the newly introduced solo concierge veranda staterooms are sold out for the inaugural season. Nearly half of the available inventory of Vista's inaugural season was sold in one day with 30% of all bookings coming from new to brand guests. The most in-demand destinations were the British Isles and Canada, the Mediterranean, Holy Lands, and Panama Canal.

About Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry no more than 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has an additional 1,200-guest Vista Class ship on order for delivery in 2025.

With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

favicon.png?sn=NY10480&sd=2021-09-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceania-cruises-sets-a-new-single-day-booking-record-301379318.html

SOURCE Oceania Cruises

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY10480&Transmission_Id=202109170853PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY10480&DateId=20210917
