Apple Rush Company, Inc. (APRU) Secures Florida Hemp Production License and FDA Food Facility Registration

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU), wholly owned subsidiary APRU, LLC, secures Florida Hemp Production License from FDACS and FDA Food Facility registration.

Growing our Element Brands line of products is crucial to the success of the business and we believe that APRU, LLC's ability to do any type of hemp related business including extraction, provided the hemp source meets the .3% total THC threshold. As a team, we have pulled together and are moving forward in a positive manner. UMIG distributing has taken delivery of additional pallets of Element C and Element D products and of our new floor displays. Ronnda Shields will be leaving this week for Virginia heading up our presence at the Mid Atlantic C-Store convention. She will also be meeting with a potential new distributor in South Carolina seeking additional territories for our brands. Our warehouse team will be ready to ship orders as we receive them with inventory we have built over the summer.

Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush stated, "We are excited to be able to produce and sell any hemp related products. Hemp has many uses and we will explore expansion into different categories besides food and beverage where we see a market. We will be participating in additional trade shows, starting with CBD Expo West in LA at the and of the month. I will be an expert speaker at additional future food and beverage related events."

We will be making future announcements on our initiatives moving forward. These first steps will propel us to new heights and help us in delivering strong results for our stakeholders.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand, Element Brands and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 49 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to now become a leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com, www.aprubrands.com, www.element-brands.com and www.mistyk.com with our expanded product portfolio.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

