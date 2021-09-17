WynnBET, Indianapolis Colts Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, and the Indianapolis Colts on Friday announced a new partnership making WynnBET a Proud Sportsbook Partner of the Colts. As part of the agreement, Lucas Oil Stadium's West Club will be re-named the WynnBET Club, featuring a 21-and-over only sports bar environment in the upstairs club level, as well as a WynnBET VIP area.

Additionally, WynnBET will add Colts legend Robert Mathis as a new brand ambassador. Mathis, a five-time NFL Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion and the 2013 AFC Defensive Player of the Year, will participate in WynnBET media partner programming as part of the partnership. He spent his entire 14-year career with the Colts and will also appear at in-person events with WynnBET.

"This partnership with WynnBET will help the Colts expand offerings, activities and events for our fans and customers and provide multiple new options for them to engage with the team," saidRoger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. "We also look forward to WynnBET's presence in our television shows, podcasts and other digital and social platforms, which will allow us to touch even more fans, on gameday or otherwise."

Outside of the venue on gameday, WynnBET host a lounge at the team's pre-game tailgate area, Touchdown Town, where prizes will be given away to 21+ guests. WynnBET and the Colts will offer various fan activations, including appearances from Colts' Legends and WynnBET brand ambassadors, food and beverage offerings and prize giveaways.

In addition to being included in the Colts' gameday atmosphere, WynnBET will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Official Colts Podcast. WynnBET is also the new title sponsor of the Colts Mobile App, which includes visibility within the app as well as on the club's social media channels. Furthermore, WynnBET is slated to have a presence on the team's radio programming, including on the Countdown to Kickoff pregame show, in-game broadcast and The 5th Quarter Huddle postgame show.

Throughout the season, fans will notice WynnBET branding on the stadium's north end zone LED adjacent to the window that provides a backdrop to downtown Indianapolis. WynnBET also will be featured on the gameday lineup cards, which are provided to fans in suites at the venue as well as in the WynnBET Club.

For more information, visit www.WynnBET.com.­­

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud marketing partner of several NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com

About The Indianapolis Colts

The NFL's Indianapolis Colts strive to entertain, inspire and unite fans and people throughout our city, our state and beyond by winning the right way.

Since arriving in Indianapolis in 1984, the Colts have reached the NFL postseason 19 times, winning 11 division titles, two AFC Championships and Super Bowl XLI. In our 68-year history, the franchise has reached seven NFL championship games or Super Bowls, winning four, in 1958, 1959, 1970 and 2006.

Off the field, the Colts are committed to improving the lives of our fellow Hoosiers by building a healthy, inclusive and compassionate community through meaningful outreach, projects and partnerships. The Colts also support current and former players by engaging with them in charitable efforts, helping them leave a legacy of service to the community.

