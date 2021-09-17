Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund Buys Visa Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Aramark, Sells Chubb, ServiceNow Inc, Lowe's Inc

- New Purchases: V, DVN, ARMK, AON, EW, WFC, AWI, FTCH, VTRS, OGN, UNH, EQH,
- Added Positions: AMP, SCHW, DHR, XOM, CVS, VLO, AIZ, NEM, NOC, MDLZ, PM, CSCO, LHX, MTCH, CWEN, EXC, MDT, VOD, ANTM, AMZN, FDX, QCOM, NEP, GOOGL, HES,
- Reduced Positions: PEP, MS, PPL, GS, UNP, VMC, LLY, FCX, LVS, ETN, TWLO, PYPL, ALLY, GM, MPC, AMAT, MCK, SQ, HUBS, NVDA, CARR, JPM, PWR, BDX, COF, CF, ZBH, MSFT, ABBV, AAPL, GOOG, TSLA, FB, HWM, SNAP, IR, PINS, ZM, CRWD, SNOW, SYY, ROK, ANSS, DXCM, EQT, ISRG, MRVL, MCHP, ON, HZNP, CRM, SGEN, AME, TFX, WYNN, ZBRA, MASI, MDLA,
- Sold Out: CB, NOW, LOW, CGNX, COP, RGEN, WY, ABT, SRPT, ARRY, NXPI, MOS, LEN, ESNT,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,784 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,185 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,283 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,303 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,093 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $224.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 8,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 34,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aramark (ARMK)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 23,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $292.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $120.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 5,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 11,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 62.26%. The purchase prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $271.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 7,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 77.35%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $70.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 18,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 96.22%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $324.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 37.28%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 24,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 56.99%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 110.20%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $65.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.Sold Out: Cognex Corp (CGNX)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $73.17 and $88.2, with an estimated average price of $80.95.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85.Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 58.05%. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund still held 3,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 55.88%. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund still held 6,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: PPL Corp (PPL)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund reduced to a holding in PPL Corp by 69.71%. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund still held 9,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 62.63%. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $396.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund still held 947 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund reduced to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 40.55%. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund still held 2,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund reduced to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 60.57%. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $172.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund still held 1,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.
