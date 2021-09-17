Logo
Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund Buys Visa Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Aramark, Sells Chubb, ServiceNow Inc, Lowe's Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Aramark, Aon PLC, Ameriprise Financial Inc, sells Chubb, ServiceNow Inc, Lowe's Inc, Cognex Corp, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund. As of 2021Q2, Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund owns 110 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Growth and Income Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/growth+and+income+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Growth and Income Portfolio
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,784 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,185 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,283 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,303 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,093 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $224.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 8,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 34,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aramark (ARMK)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 23,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $292.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $120.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 5,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 11,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 62.26%. The purchase prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $271.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 7,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 77.35%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $70.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 18,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 96.22%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $324.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 37.28%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 24,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 56.99%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 110.20%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $65.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Sold Out: Cognex Corp (CGNX)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $73.17 and $88.2, with an estimated average price of $80.95.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.

Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85.

Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 58.05%. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund still held 3,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 55.88%. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund still held 6,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PPL Corp (PPL)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund reduced to a holding in PPL Corp by 69.71%. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund still held 9,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 62.63%. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $396.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund still held 947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund reduced to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 40.55%. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund still held 2,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund reduced to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 60.57%. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $172.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Bny Mellon Variable Investment Fund still held 1,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Growth and Income Portfolio.

insider