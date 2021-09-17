Bny Mellon Sustainable U.s. Equity Portfolio, Inc. Buys JPMorgan Chase, The Cooper Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: JPM,
- Added Positions: COO,
- Reduced Positions: C, QCOM, GS, GOOGL, MSFT, FRC,
- Sold Out: IFF,
These are the top 5 holdings of BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Portfolio, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,027 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 164,099 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,062 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,434 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.17%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 42,894 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.
Bny Mellon Sustainable U.s. Equity Portfolio, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 38,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Bny Mellon Sustainable U.s. Equity Portfolio, Inc. added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 55.26%. The purchase prices were between $372.36 and $412.07, with an estimated average price of $391.68. The stock is now traded at around $442.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 21,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Bny Mellon Sustainable U.s. Equity Portfolio, Inc. sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.
