Bny Mellon Sustainable U.s. Equity Portfolio, Inc. Buys JPMorgan Chase, The Cooper Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: JPM,

JPM, Added Positions: COO,

COO, Reduced Positions: C, QCOM, GS, GOOGL, MSFT, FRC,

C, QCOM, GS, GOOGL, MSFT, FRC, Sold Out: IFF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, The Cooper Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bny Mellon Sustainable U.s. Equity Portfolio, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Bny Mellon Sustainable U.s. Equity Portfolio, Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,027 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 164,099 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,062 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,434 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.17% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 42,894 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.

Bny Mellon Sustainable U.s. Equity Portfolio, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 38,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Sustainable U.s. Equity Portfolio, Inc. added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 55.26%. The purchase prices were between $372.36 and $412.07, with an estimated average price of $391.68. The stock is now traded at around $442.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 21,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Sustainable U.s. Equity Portfolio, Inc. sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.