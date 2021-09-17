Logo
BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. Buys Synopsys Inc, Amphenol Corp, Darden Restaurants Inc, Sells KLA Corp, Lamar Advertising Co, Moderna Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Synopsys Inc, Amphenol Corp, Darden Restaurants Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells KLA Corp, Lamar Advertising Co, Moderna Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. owns 245 stocks with a total value of $487 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BNY Mellon Active MidCap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bny+mellon+active+midcap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BNY Mellon Active MidCap Fund
  1. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) - 40,030 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
  2. Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) - 21,700 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  3. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 24,155 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58%
  4. Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 42,895 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58%
  5. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) - 111,950 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $335.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 14,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 21,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 46,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $382.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $467.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $181.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 201.78%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 72,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PPL Corp (PPL)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. added to a holding in PPL Corp by 239.63%. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 111,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 250.16%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $38.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 55,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Idacorp Inc by 93.17%. The purchase prices were between $97.49 and $103.87, with an estimated average price of $100.21. The stock is now traded at around $102.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 34,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Roku Inc by 70.79%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $323.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Associated Banc-Corp by 37.66%. The purchase prices were between $20.36 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 248,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.

Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.

Sold Out: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.26 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $90.09.

Sold Out: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $45.71 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $51.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of BNY Mellon Active MidCap Fund. Also check out:

1. BNY Mellon Active MidCap Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. BNY Mellon Active MidCap Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BNY Mellon Active MidCap Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BNY Mellon Active MidCap Fund keeps buying
