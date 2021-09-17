BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. Buys Synopsys Inc, Amphenol Corp, Darden Restaurants Inc, Sells KLA Corp, Lamar Advertising Co, Moderna Inc

New Purchases: SNPS, DRI, HIG, ULTA, TYL, AWK, CMA, WLK, NGVT, ON, TEX, WRK, PAYX, CLR, WWD, KIM, PGRE, DAR, RGA, CF, BAH, OKE, CRI, SAGE, SATS, HTA, TDC, HWM, PLTK, UE, YETI, FEYE, CHX, APA, HOG, FND, ALLY, XRAY, ENTG, ATGE, AAP, OC, PRG, INCY, SFM, TNDM, NCLH, SLG, OLLI,

Investment company BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Synopsys Inc, Amphenol Corp, Darden Restaurants Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells KLA Corp, Lamar Advertising Co, Moderna Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. owns 245 stocks with a total value of $487 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) - 40,030 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28% Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) - 21,700 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 24,155 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58% Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 42,895 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) - 111,950 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $335.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 14,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 21,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 46,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $382.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $467.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $181.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 201.78%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 72,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. added to a holding in PPL Corp by 239.63%. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 111,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 250.16%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $38.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 55,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Idacorp Inc by 93.17%. The purchase prices were between $97.49 and $103.87, with an estimated average price of $100.21. The stock is now traded at around $102.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 34,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Roku Inc by 70.79%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $323.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Associated Banc-Corp by 37.66%. The purchase prices were between $20.36 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 248,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.26 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $90.09.

BNY Mellon Strategic Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $45.71 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $51.28.