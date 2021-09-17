Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. Buys Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, Organon, Sells , , HollyFrontier Corp

- New Purchases: CRL, PTC, OGN,
- Added Positions: FISV, HBAN, MCHP, PXD, SRE, STE, TDY, FANG,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOG, HD, BRK/B, JPM, LOW, GE, BKNG, CI, CSCO, MMM, WFC, WMT, CHTR, UNP, TMO, SBUX, IBM, TGT, CAT, CVS, LIN, BLK, NOC, BAC, AMAT, AXP, ABT, PEP, ADBE, PYPL, ORCL, KSU, NSC, SHW, SBAC, RMD, PWR, PHM, TFX, TER, UPS, URI, RTX, GWW, XLNX, TDG, PM, VRSK, FRC, NOW, CDW, PAYC, DOW, CARR, BMY, FFIV, EFX, D, DE, CL, CTXS, C, FIS, CE, GILD, AMGN, ALGN, A, AMD, AAP, ABMD, PLD, AES, INTU, MCO, MU, SPGI, MKC, LMT, LRCX, KMB, KLAC, ISRG, NEM, TT, IEX, HON, HIG, LHX, HAL, GS, GPN,
- Sold Out: VAR, FLIR, HFC,
For the details of BNY Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bny+mellon+stock+index+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BNY Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,399,112 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 671,499 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,220 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 214,087 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 26,764 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $437.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PTC Inc (PTC)
Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $125.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 30.20%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 121,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $427.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)
Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of BNY Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc.. Also check out:
1. BNY Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BNY Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BNY Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BNY Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment