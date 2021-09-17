Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. Buys Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, Organon, Sells , , HollyFrontier Corp

New Purchases: CRL, PTC, OGN,

CRL, PTC, OGN, Added Positions: FISV, HBAN, MCHP, PXD, SRE, STE, TDY, FANG,

FISV, HBAN, MCHP, PXD, SRE, STE, TDY, FANG, Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOG, HD, BRK/B, JPM, LOW, GE, BKNG, CI, CSCO, MMM, WFC, WMT, CHTR, UNP, TMO, SBUX, IBM, TGT, CAT, CVS, LIN, BLK, NOC, BAC, AMAT, AXP, ABT, PEP, ADBE, PYPL, ORCL, KSU, NSC, SHW, SBAC, RMD, PWR, PHM, TFX, TER, UPS, URI, RTX, GWW, XLNX, TDG, PM, VRSK, FRC, NOW, CDW, PAYC, DOW, CARR, BMY, FFIV, EFX, D, DE, CL, CTXS, C, FIS, CE, GILD, AMGN, ALGN, A, AMD, AAP, ABMD, PLD, AES, INTU, MCO, MU, SPGI, MKC, LMT, LRCX, KMB, KLAC, ISRG, NEM, TT, IEX, HON, HIG, LHX, HAL, GS, GPN,

AAPL, GOOG, HD, BRK/B, JPM, LOW, GE, BKNG, CI, CSCO, MMM, WFC, WMT, CHTR, UNP, TMO, SBUX, IBM, TGT, CAT, CVS, LIN, BLK, NOC, BAC, AMAT, AXP, ABT, PEP, ADBE, PYPL, ORCL, KSU, NSC, SHW, SBAC, RMD, PWR, PHM, TFX, TER, UPS, URI, RTX, GWW, XLNX, TDG, PM, VRSK, FRC, NOW, CDW, PAYC, DOW, CARR, BMY, FFIV, EFX, D, DE, CL, CTXS, C, FIS, CE, GILD, AMGN, ALGN, A, AMD, AAP, ABMD, PLD, AES, INTU, MCO, MU, SPGI, MKC, LMT, LRCX, KMB, KLAC, ISRG, NEM, TT, IEX, HON, HIG, LHX, HAL, GS, GPN, Sold Out: VAR, FLIR, HFC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, Organon, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, sells , , HollyFrontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. owns 505 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,399,112 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 671,499 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,220 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Facebook Inc (FB) - 214,087 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 26,764 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%

Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $437.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $125.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 30.20%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 121,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $427.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8.

Bny Mellon Stock Index Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.