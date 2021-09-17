Date of Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Announced by Reading International

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) announced today that, due to the continued public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to help protect the well-being of our stockholders, employees, family members and the communities in which they live, Reading will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”) virtually through a web-based platform, commencing at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time, on December 8, 2021.

Voting online at the virtual meeting

Registered stockholders and duly appointed proxyholders, as of the close of business on October 19, 2021 (the record date for the 2021 Annual Meeting), are entitled to join the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting. Stockholders will be able to communicate, participate in, listen and vote from any location with appropriate internet connectivity. Details of how to register for and access the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting will be provided in the Company’s 2021 Proxy Statement.

The Company currently intends to commence electronic mailing of the notice of the 2021 Annual Meeting and definitive Proxy Statement on or about the close of business on October 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 19, 2021. In addition, once filed the definitive Proxy Statement will be available for viewing on the Company website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.readingrdi.com%2Ffinancials%2Fsec-filings. Whether or not stockholders plan to participate in the virtual-only 2021 Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods that will be described in the proxy materials for the 2021 Annual Meeting.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, and the State Cinema; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.readingrdi.com.

