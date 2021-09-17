Ares Management Corporation Closes $150 Million Preferred Equity Investment in Inter Miami CF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ares Management Corporation Closes $150 Million Preferred Equity Investment in Inter Miami CF

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE: ARES) announced today that funds managed by its Credit Group have closed on a $150 million preferred equity investment in Inter Miami CF. The transaction is in connection with Inter Miami’s announcement that Jorge and Jose Mas and David Beckham have finalized the buyout of Marcelo Claure and Masayoshi Son.

Founded in 2018 and based in South Florida, Inter Miami launched its inaugural season in March 2020, becoming Major League Soccer’s (“MLS”) 25th professional sports club during the 25-year-anniversary of the North American League. Inter Miami became only the seventh club in league history to reach the MLS playoffs during its expansion season, accomplishing this during a challenging time given the pandemic. It has since continued growing and attracting top talent on and off the field.

“We are excited to support the future growth of this franchise and look forward to a long-term relationship with both Inter Miami and MLS,” said Jim Miller, Partner and Co-Head of U.S. Direct Lending at Ares. “We also look forward to continuing to provide creative capital solutions to clubs and leagues in the sports franchise sector.”

“We believe that this investment is another example of how our significant scale and flexible capital enables us to provide compelling capital solutions to major sports league owners,” said Mark Affolter, Partner and Co-Head of U.S. Direct Lending at Ares. “We remain encouraged by the attractive industry tailwinds that are driving great demand for innovative investors, like Ares, in this sector.”

“We are incredibly proud of the premier club that we are building with our fans,” said Jorge Mas, Managing Owner of Inter Miami CF. “We are also very pleased to have a strategic relationship with Ares to support our Club at this important stage of our growth.”

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2021, including the acquisition of Black Creek Group which closed July 1, 2021, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $262 billion of assets under management, with approximately 2,000 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com. Follow Ares on Twitter @Ares_Management.

About Inter Miami CF

Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team in Major League Soccer. The team made its debut in March 2020 and became only the seventh expansion team in MLS history to reach the MLS Cup Playoffs. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility, which is inclusive of the 19,000-capacity DRV PNK Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center and seven fútbol fields in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields the USL League One team Fort Lauderdale CF and a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U-19. Visit www.intermiamicf.com for more information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210917005315r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005315/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment