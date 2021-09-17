BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund, BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. and BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. Appoint Bradley J. Skapyak as Board Member

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF), BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DCF) and BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. (Ticker: XALCX)(collectively, the "Funds") each announce the appointment of Bradley J. Skapyak to the Board.

Mr. Skapyak is deemed to be an interested Board Member of the Funds as a result of his ownership of unvested restricted stock units of The Bank of New York Corporation, the parent company of the Funds' investment adviser. Mr. Skapyak does not serve on the Audit, Nominating, Compensation, Litigation or Pricing Committees of the Boards of the Funds.

From January 2010 through May 2019, Mr. Skapyak served as President of the funds in The Dreyfus Family of Funds (n/k/a, BNY Mellon Family of Funds), including DHF and DCF (collectively with the funds in the BNY Mellon Family of Funds, the "Dreyfus Funds"). From June 2009 through May 2019, Mr. Skapyak served as Chief Operating Officer and Director of The Dreyfus Corporation (n/k/a, BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc.) (the "Adviser"), where he was primarily responsible for the relationship between the Adviser and the Dreyfus Funds, served as management's representative at Fund Board meetings and managed the mutual fund administration operations of the Adviser in connection with its role as administrator to the Dreyfus Funds. Mr. Skapyak also served, from August 2016 through May 2019, as Chief Executive Officer and Director of MBSC Securities Corporation (n/k/a, BNY Mellon Securities Corporation), the distributor for the open-end Dreyfus Funds; from May 2011 through May 2019, as Chairman and Director for Dreyfus Transfer, Inc. (n/k/a, BNY Mellon Transfer, Inc.), the transfer agent for the open-end Dreyfus Funds; and from April 2007 through May 2019, as Senior Vice President of The Bank of New York Mellon, the custodian of the Dreyfus Funds.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Funds, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, with $2.3 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $45 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of June 30, 2021. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com%2Fnewsroom for the latest company news.

The Funds' investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

