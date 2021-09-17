Logo
Logility Congratulates Mandy McCain of Berry Global, Katherine Storer of Berlin Packaging and Stephanie Francis of ChemPoint as Winners of the Women in Supply Chain Award

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, congratulates Mandy McCain, vice president of healthcare, North America, Berry Global; Katherine Storer, senior director, supply chain, Berlin Packaging; and Stephanie Francis, supply chain manager, SIOP, ChemPoint, on their recognition as Supply & Demand Chain Executive’sWomen in Supply Chain.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

“These women are amazing in so many ways,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics magazines. "They’ve re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They’ve paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter. And, some of these women are young, which means they’re just getting started.”

McCain has shown impressive leadership as she has lead supply chain and customer experience at Berry Global, and now has moved into a business lead role as vice president, healthcare, North America, for the Consumer Packaging International Division. Not only has she helped improve Berry’s supply chain during one of the most challenging years – she’s also served as a role model for the supply chain industry, plastics manufacturing industry and women in general.

Storer is responsible for Berlin Packaging’s North American-based Demand Planning, Supply Planning, and Strategic Sourcing functions. Over the past year, she has been leading Berlin Packaging’s efforts to “Up Their Planning Game,” a strategy aimed at increasing the sophistication of how they service their customers, earning Berlin Packaging and Logility recognition as a 2021 Top Supply Chain Project by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. In addition to her day job, Storer also volunteers with Global Leadership Partners, where she leads webinars and mentor sessions across multiple countries to develop and equip the world’s future leaders.

Francis acts as ChemPoint’s S&OP Manager, where she manages the Supply & Demand Planning Team. Her team works with the commercial division to increase forecast accuracy, build strong supplier relationships and manage inventory at optimal levels. Francis has experienced impressive growth in her career due to her curious outlook and desire to continuously improve, and is proud to help build a presence for women in the field.

“We congratulate our customers who have been recognized as leaders in the supply chain industry, and especially in a year that has seen unprecedented disruptions and obstacles,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “This award celebrates the important contributions that women like Ms. McCain, Ms. Storer, and Ms. Francis are making to the supply chain industry, and we are proud to work closely with companies such as Berry Global, Berlin Packaging and ChemPoint that promote and support women in strategic leadership roles.”

Go to www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of 2021 Women in Supply Chain winners.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand ChainExecutive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email [email protected].

Logility® is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210917005060r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005060/en/

