Plant-Based Nutritional Supplement Brand PlantFuel Appoints Dr. Anthony Galea as Chief Medical Officer

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company"), the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, today announced Dr. Anthony Galea (MD) as its newly appointed Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Anthony will be working closely with the team to offer his unmatched medical expertise as the brand continues to develop the most technically advanced and environmentally conscious sports nutrition and wellness supplements possible.

"I am honored to take on this leadership role with an emerging brand and company I truly believe is poised for growth," said Dr. Galea. "I look forward to driving continued success with the PlantFuel team as we work to educate the market, further innovate in the areas of natural medicine and science, all while building a cutting-edge brand in the plant-based sports nutrition market."

A leading name in the world of sports medicine, Dr. Anthony Galea has dedicated his career to researching and applying methods aimed at helping patients, including top-class athletes, achieve and sustain optimal physical health. As founder of the Institute of Human Mechanics in Toronto, Ontario, he offers his expertise in many areas such as the enhancement of wound healing with a technique he pioneered known as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy. Further proven by his long standing relationships with elite athletes and Olympians, his innovative and impactful work is unparalleled and attracts clients from all over the world.

Dr. Galea's research has been published in numerous medical journals and his book "The Real Secret to Optimal Health" has helped educate many on the subject of body mechanics, mental wellbeing, and how the two interrelate. Dr. Anthony Galea is passionate about living a plant-based lifestyle and embraces spirituality and meditation as well. With a medical degree from McMaster University, he started his career in Sports Medicine and has worked with numerous high-profile athletes.

"Dr. Galea is an incredible addition to our team," said PlantFuel Founder, Brad Pyatt. "With his unparalleled expertise in the world of sports medicine, we couldn't be more fortunate to have the opportunity to develop safe and highly effective products with him."

In addition to delivering quality products that are backed by science, together PlantFuel and Dr. Galea will help educate and empower consumers of natural products and supplements as they continue to educate the market on the many health benefits of plant-based nutrition.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. FUEL is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. https://plantfuel.com/

