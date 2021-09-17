Logo
Introducing the LMXT: America's Next Strategic Tanker

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lockheed Martin Offers the LMXT for the U.S. Air Force's KC-Y Program

PR Newswire

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 17, 2021

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] introduces the LMXT as America's next strategic tanker ― built in America by Americans for Americans. Offered in response to the U.S. Air Force's KC-Y Program, the LMXT represents the newest chapter in Lockheed Martin's 60+ year history of producing and delivering tanker and cargo aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and multiple operators around the world.

Lockheed_Martin_LMXT_plane.jpg

The LMXT complements the U.S. Air Force's tanker capabilities by providing the most advanced aerial refueler to meet America's immediate and long-term mission requirements. The LMXT strengthens and expands the U.S. aerospace industrial base by working with existing and new American suppliers. The LMXT also cultivates and sustains high-tech, high-skill American manufacturing jobs.

"Lockheed Martin has a long and successful track record of producing aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, and we understand the critical role tankers play in ensuring America's total mission success," said Greg Ulmer, executive vice president, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "The LMXT combines proven performance and operator-specific capabilities to meet the Air Force's refueling requirements in support of America's National Defense Strategy."

The LMXT offers a proven airframe with distinct U.S. Air Force-only capabilities designed to meet operator requirements, with advantages that include:

  • Significantly improved range and fuel offload capacity
  • A proven fly-by-wire boom currently certified and used by allies to refuel U.S. Air Force receiver aircraft in operations around the world
  • The world's first fully automatic boom/air-to-air refueling (A3R) system
  • Operational and combat proven advanced camera and vision system
  • Open system architecture JADC2 systems
  • A multi-domain operations node that connects the LMXT to the larger battlespace, increasing onboard situational awareness to provide resilient communications and datalink for assets across the force

The Lockheed Martin strategic tanker builds on the combat-proven design of the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT). As the prime contractor, Lockheed Martin works directly to implement U.S. Air Force-specific requirements within the LMXT. As the strategic tanker of choice for 13 nations, the MRTT has logged more than 250,000 flight hours refueling U.S. and allied fighter, transport and maritime patrol aircraft in combat theater environments.

For additional information, visit the LMXT website: www.lockheedmartin.com/LMXT.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Lockheed_Martin_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA10464&sd=2021-09-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-lmxt-americas-next-strategic-tanker-301379368.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA10464&Transmission_Id=202109170930PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA10464&DateId=20210917
