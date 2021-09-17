Logo
Chico's FAS, Inc. to Participate in the Wells Fargo 4th Annual Consumer Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the "Company" or "Chico's FAS") today announced it will be participating in the Wells Fargo 4th Annual Consumer Conference, to be held in Dana Point, CA.

chicos_fas__inc__logo.jpg

Members of the Chico's FAS management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT, which will be webcast live and available following the event in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.chicosfas.com.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's®, White House Black Market® and Soma® - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through StyleConnect™, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of July 31, 2021, the Company operated 1,284 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 66 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com and www.soma.com as well as through third-party channels.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

Investor Relations Contact:
Tom Filandro
ICR, Inc.
(646) 277-1235
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL10497&sd=2021-09-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicos-fas-inc-to-participate-in-the-wells-fargo-4th-annual-consumer-conference-301379541.html

SOURCE Chico's FAS, Inc.

