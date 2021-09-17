Boyar Value Fund Buys Vimeo Inc

Investment company Boyar Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Vimeo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyar Value Fund. As of 2021Q2, Boyar Value Fund owns 47 stocks with a total value of $29 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Boyar Value Fund. Also check out:
1. Boyar Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boyar Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boyar Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boyar Value Fund keeps buying
- New Purchases: VMEO,
For the details of Boyar Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boyar+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Boyar Value Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,734 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio.
- Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 8,500 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio.
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 6,385 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio.
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 9,500 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 10,750 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio.
Boyar Value Fund initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Boyar Value Fund. Also check out:
1. Boyar Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boyar Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boyar Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boyar Value Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment