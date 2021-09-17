Boyar Value Fund Buys Vimeo Inc

New Purchases: VMEO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vimeo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyar Value Fund. As of 2021Q2, Boyar Value Fund owns 47 stocks with a total value of $29 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boyar Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boyar+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,734 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 8,500 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 6,385 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 9,500 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 10,750 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio.

Boyar Value Fund initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.