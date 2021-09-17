Logo
Boston Trust Walden Funds Buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, TJX Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Boston Trust Walden Funds (Current Portfolio) buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, TJX Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Dollar General Corp, Merck Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Trust Walden Funds. As of 2021Q2, Boston Trust Walden Funds owns 67 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boston Trust Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+trust+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boston Trust Equity Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,500 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,000 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,250 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio.
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 25,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 28,000 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Boston Trust Walden Funds initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $606.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Boston Trust Walden Funds initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Boston Trust Walden Funds initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Boston Trust Walden Funds added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $115.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Boston Trust Walden Funds added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $223.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Boston Trust Walden Funds added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $71.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Boston Trust Walden Funds sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Boston Trust Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. Boston Trust Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boston Trust Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boston Trust Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boston Trust Equity Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
