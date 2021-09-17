Boston Trust Walden Funds Buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, TJX Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: ORLY, TJX, OGN,
- Added Positions: ROST, DG, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, COST, HSY, PG,
- Sold Out: VZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Boston Trust Equity Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,500 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,000 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,250 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio.
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 25,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 28,000 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio.
Boston Trust Walden Funds initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $606.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Boston Trust Walden Funds initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Boston Trust Walden Funds initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Boston Trust Walden Funds added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $115.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Boston Trust Walden Funds added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $223.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Boston Trust Walden Funds added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $71.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Boston Trust Walden Funds sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.
