Boston Trust Walden Balanced Fund Buys TE Connectivity, eBay Inc, Sells Church & Dwight Co Inc, Intel Corp

- New Purchases: TEL,
- Added Positions: EBAY,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, ISRG, CL, MMM, AXP, DHR, HSY, MDT,
- Sold Out: CHD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Boston Trust Walden Balanced Fund
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,000 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,450 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 24,500 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 16,000 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio.
Boston Trust Walden Balanced Fund initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $142.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Boston Trust Walden Balanced Fund added to a holding in eBay Inc by 67.71%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $74.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Boston Trust Walden Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
Boston Trust Walden Balanced Fund reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 26.7%. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Boston Trust Walden Balanced Fund still held 18,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.
