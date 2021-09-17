Boston Trust Walden Equity Fund Buys AutoZone Inc, TE Connectivity, Intuit Inc, Sells Atmos Energy Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, TJX Inc

- New Purchases: AZO, TEL, INTU, OGN,
- Added Positions: HD, EBAY, USB, COP, JPM, EA, MCO, SBUX, ROST, TROW, MCD, NTRS, GOOG, BDX, CSCO, MMC, ADI,
- Reduced Positions: CL, DE, MTD,
- Sold Out: ATO, PG, TJX, DFS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,000 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,000 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,800 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 52,000 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 27,000 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio.
Boston Trust Walden Equity Fund initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1613.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Boston Trust Walden Equity Fund initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $142.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Boston Trust Walden Equity Fund initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $568.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Boston Trust Walden Equity Fund initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Boston Trust Walden Equity Fund added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $339.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Boston Trust Walden Equity Fund added to a holding in eBay Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $74.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Boston Trust Walden Equity Fund sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Boston Trust Walden Equity Fund sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Boston Trust Walden Equity Fund sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Boston Trust Walden Equity Fund sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62.
