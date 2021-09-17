Logo
Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund Buys Helen Of Troy, Columbia Banking System Inc, Chemed Corp, Sells , Williams-Sonoma Inc, Bruker Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Helen Of Troy, Columbia Banking System Inc, Chemed Corp, Shutterstock Inc, Comfort Systems USA Inc, sells , Williams-Sonoma Inc, Bruker Corp, Signature Bank, Valmont Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund. As of 2021Q2, Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund owns 82 stocks with a total value of $762 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+trust+walden+small+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund
  1. Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 121,075 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
  2. Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 98,430 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
  3. US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) - 143,725 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.99%
  4. Power Integrations Inc (POWI) - 189,455 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
  5. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) - 135,350 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
New Purchase: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $231.1, with an estimated average price of $219.45. The stock is now traded at around $233.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 44,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $42.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 197,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Shutterstock Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $102.84, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $69.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 70,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 97.07%. The purchase prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85. The stock is now traded at around $478.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 31,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Cavco Industries Inc by 81.02%. The purchase prices were between $196.47 and $241.9, with an estimated average price of $218.27. The stock is now traded at around $254.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 45,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Qualys Inc by 69.58%. The purchase prices were between $94.38 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $101.79. The stock is now traded at around $119.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 94,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cactus Inc (WHD)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Cactus Inc by 58.72%. The purchase prices were between $27.72 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc by 46.13%. The purchase prices were between $72.54 and $81.15, with an estimated average price of $76.31. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 146,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 49.06%. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $34.79, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 351,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49.

Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.

Sold Out: Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.42 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Sold Out: Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Douglas Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.05 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $43.99.

Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund. Also check out:

