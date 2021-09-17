Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund Buys Chemed Corp, Masco Corp, Baker Hughes Co, Sells Waters Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc

- New Purchases: CHE,
- Added Positions: MAS, BKR, SNPS, ZBH, CHD, NTRS, RE, VRSK, TFX,
- Reduced Positions: WAT, JLL, AME, SBNY, AVY, AOS, ROST, DCI, OGS,
- Sold Out: CTSH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund
- Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 32,525 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio.
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 45,000 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio.
- Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) - 27,125 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.38%
- M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 20,475 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 8,825 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio.
Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Chemed Corp. The purchase prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85. The stock is now traded at around $478.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Masco Corp (MAS)
Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Masco Corp by 71.18%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 38,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $24.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 120,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $327.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $145.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 35.58%. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $83.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $252.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.
Here is the complete portfolio of Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund.
1. Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund keeps buying
