Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund Buys The Toro Co, Robert Half International Inc, Choice Hotels International Inc, Sells Lancaster Colony Corp, ONE Gas Inc, Atmos Energy Corp

- New Purchases: TTC, RHI,
- Added Positions: CHH, RPM, COR, LECO, COLM, MAS, PKI, CVCO, EXPD, CHE, AZPN, SEIC, MEDP, MTB, MANH, SJM, BLD, HRC, CTXS, AKAM, LAMR, HUBB, TSCO, OMC, UMBF, AIT, AOS, NTAP, CNS, CRI, HSIC, FLO, EWBC, DOX, LW, BRO, COO, SBNY, DCI, AFG, JLL, AVY, STE, CBOE, DORM, FFIV, CHRW, CDK, ATR, FDS, CUBE, HP, BR, STAG, DLB, PKG, BKR, DOC, IPGP, JKHY, NDSN, IDA, CONE,
- Reduced Positions: OGS, ATO, UNF, IPG, TXRH, PRGS, WSM, MIDD, WAT,
- Sold Out: LANC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund
- Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 11,195 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
- PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 12,115 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.34%
- Waters Corp (WAT) - 5,290 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD) - 12,780 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.06%
- Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) - 11,680 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.23%
Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77. The stock is now traded at around $103.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 7,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)
Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund added to a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc by 64.96%. The purchase prices were between $107.29 and $123.08, with an estimated average price of $116.13. The stock is now traded at around $124.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 10,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 34.62%. The purchase prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 37.33%. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $150.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO)
Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund added to a holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $134.9, with an estimated average price of $127.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)
Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund added to a holding in Columbia Sportswear Co by 39.93%. The purchase prices were between $98.32 and $113.49, with an estimated average price of $104.82. The stock is now traded at around $101.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Masco Corp (MAS)
Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund added to a holding in Masco Corp by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC)
Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund sold out a holding in Lancaster Colony Corp. The sale prices were between $175.36 and $197.11, with an estimated average price of $187.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund.
