Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund Buys The Toro Co, Robert Half International Inc, Choice Hotels International Inc, Sells Lancaster Colony Corp, ONE Gas Inc, Atmos Energy Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Toro Co, Robert Half International Inc, Choice Hotels International Inc, RPM International Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, sells Lancaster Colony Corp, ONE Gas Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, UniFirst Corp, The Interpublic Group of Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund. As of 2021Q2, Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund owns 74 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 11,195 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38% PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 12,115 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.34% Waters Corp (WAT) - 5,290 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD) - 12,780 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.06% Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) - 11,680 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.23%

Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77. The stock is now traded at around $103.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 7,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund added to a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc by 64.96%. The purchase prices were between $107.29 and $123.08, with an estimated average price of $116.13. The stock is now traded at around $124.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 10,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 34.62%. The purchase prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 37.33%. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $150.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund added to a holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $134.9, with an estimated average price of $127.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund added to a holding in Columbia Sportswear Co by 39.93%. The purchase prices were between $98.32 and $113.49, with an estimated average price of $104.82. The stock is now traded at around $101.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund added to a holding in Masco Corp by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund sold out a holding in Lancaster Colony Corp. The sale prices were between $175.36 and $197.11, with an estimated average price of $187.33.