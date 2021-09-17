Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund Buys Nestle SA, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Enagas SA, Sells Admiral Group PLC, Roche Holding AG, Naturgy Energy Group SA

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nestle SA, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Enagas SA, RELX PLC, London Stock Exchange Group PLC, sells Admiral Group PLC, Roche Holding AG, Naturgy Energy Group SA, MTR Corp, Tokyo Gas Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund. As of 2021Q2, Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund owns 113 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+trust+walden+international+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nestle SA (NESN) - 14,100 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.07% Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 17,800 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 20,700 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.78% SAP SE (SAP) - 9,606 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 13,000 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio.

Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund initiated holding in Smurfit Kappa Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.95 and $46.47, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund added to a holding in Nestle SA by 74.07%. The purchase prices were between $105.34 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $114.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 14,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund added to a holding in Enagas SA by 130.80%. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $20.01, with an estimated average price of $18.97. The stock is now traded at around $18.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund added to a holding in RELX PLC by 89.53%. The purchase prices were between $18.13 and $19.53, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 36,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund added to a holding in London Stock Exchange Group PLC by 62.65%. The purchase prices were between $69.4 and $82.82, with an estimated average price of $75.54. The stock is now traded at around $81.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $81.96 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund added to a holding in Svenska Handelsbanken by 43.81%. The purchase prices were between $92.6 and $99.7, with an estimated average price of $96.13. The stock is now traded at around $95.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 78,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Admiral Group PLC. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $30.89.

Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Naturgy Energy Group SA. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.4.

Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund sold out a holding in MTR Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.45 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $43.62.

Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Tokyo Gas Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2089 and $2462.5, with an estimated average price of $2229.33.