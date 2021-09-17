JOANN Celebrates New Store Experiences From Coast to Coast

HUDSON, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN ( JOAN), the nation’s category leader in sewing and one of the fastest-growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry, today celebrates the Grand Opening of reimagined stores nationwide. While the pandemic may have prevented large in-person events, it has not slowed the retailer’s ability to introduce its revitalized brand and assortment to customers from coast to coast.



Today kicks off a weekend of special offers and giveaways in Torrance and Sherman Oaks, California; Fargo, North Dakota; Phoenix, Arizona; Sterling, Virginia; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Scarsdale, New York; Lady Lake, Florida; and Paramus, New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to continue our mission to paint the nation JOANN Green and bring the best shopping experience in the industry to creators across the United States,” said Wade Miquelon, President & CEO of JOANN. “Now more than ever, people are looking to tap into their creativity, whether they are beginning sewers looking to personalize their look, making to give to charity, or finding a new hobby to help their mental wellbeing. We aim to provide the inspiration, tools and guidance to help everyone express themselves through creativity, and these new stores enable creativity at its best.”

The refreshed stores feature some of the best of JOANN’s concept store, including: a Creators’ Studio, a large open community space where customers can take classes, host events and work on projects; Machine rentals including sewing machines, Cricut machines, and Glowforge, which cuts and engraves anything from wood to acrylic; and a Modernized Cut Bar experience which allows customers to digitally “check in” and continue shopping until a text message alerts them a Team Member is ready to cut their fabric.

“We are creating a place for customers to not only purchase fabric and craft supplies, but a space to be inspired, to learn, and to connect with other customers as well as our experienced Team Members who share their passions," said Chris DiTullio, Chief Customer Officer. We aim to be seen as a Friendly, Clever Ally to our customers, and these newly renovated stores enable us to do so both in person as well as through new and exciting digital engagement.”

JOANN returned to the public market in March of this year, following outstanding results from a surge in DIY and at-home crafting.

To find the closest store location and view amenities, visit www.joann.com/stores. For more information on JOANN and its latest news, visit www.joann.com.

About JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 853 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

