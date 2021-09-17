REAL SIMPLE Unveils Fourth Annual REAL SIMPLE HOME in Westfield, New Jersey

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) REAL SIMPLE today debuts the 2021 REAL SIMPLE HOME, a remodeled Victorian in the suburban town of Westfield, New Jersey, just under 25 miles from NYC. For the first time since REAL SIMPLE's inaugural home was introduced four years ago, REAL SIMPLE editors and collaborators carried out a top-to-bottom renovation, creating a modern, functional space full of inspiring ideas. The 2021 REAL SIMPLE HOME is unveiled in the October issue on newsstands now and online at RealSimple.com/rshome21.

"We kicked it up a notch this year with our down-to-the-studs renovation, delivering more ideas and inspiration than ever before. After making over every square inch of this space from the attic 'Zoom room' to the wrap-around porch, we are very excited to debut this year's REAL SIMPLE HOME, filled with tips to make your own home inviting, calming, and ultra-functional," said REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief Liz Vaccariello.

The 1910 Victorian-style home was completely renovated to fit the modern homeowner's needs, with an expanded mudroom, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and more than 3,500 square feet of living space, including a multipurpose room that accommodates home workouts, entertaining, and family fun. Unique to this year's REAL SIMPLE HOME are expansive outdoor spaces that include a patio, porch, and two-car garage. REAL SIMPLE editors joined forces with a team of designers to put a spotlight on fresh colors, comfy furniture, and multitasking setups for the way we live right now.

"It's been a true pleasure to be a part of this year's REAL SIMPLE HOME alongside so much talent, from the fabulous designers, organizers, and editors to the amazing brands we worked with to make this dream home come together. The house had amazing bones to start with, and each designer used cozy textiles and inviting tones to thoughtfully curate spaces that are bold and energetic but also grounded in warmth. There are so many clever ideas, thoughtful touches, and unique concepts that you'll want to make your own. I'm really excited for everyone to virtually step inside this one-of-a-kind home," said Natalie Papier, owner of interior design company Home Ec. and designer of the living room in the 2021 REAL SIMPLE HOME.

REAL SIMPLE collaborated with a talented roster of interior designers, organizers, and tastemakers to create this year's home: Emily Henderson, founder of Emily Henderson Design; Keyanna Bowen, blogger of East & Lane; Delia Kenza, founder of Delia Kenza Interiors; Natalie Papier, owner of Home Ec.; Eduardo Rodriguez, founder of DSGNER; Raili Clasen, founder of Raili CA Design; Ryia Jose, of Kin and Kasa; Nikki Boyd, founder of At Home with Nikki; Leslie Corona, REAL SIMPLE Senior Home Editor; and Katie Holdefehr, RealSimple.com Senior Editor. Each designer focused on one room or area of the house while creating a cohesive style seen throughout. The 2021 REAL SIMPLE Home was renovated by Gialluisi Custom Homes.

"We've taken our signature REAL SIMPLE HOME to the next level with a suburban single-family property where we can inspire consumers nationwide with smart ideas and practical solutions to make the most of their homes," said Daren Mazzucca, SVP/Publisher of REAL SIMPLE. "Year after year, we're excited to offer innovative opportunities to new and returning marketing partners, reaching REAL SIMPLE's passionate readers by leveraging the power of print, digital, video, and virtual experiences. We thank all our sponsors for helping to bring this home to life."

REAL SIMPLE will host an idea-filled virtual tour of the REAL SIMPLE HOME on October 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET, where viewers can discover how to create a calm, creative space, get simple organizing tips from the pros, enjoy a cooking demo, and get to know the roster of designers featured throughout the space. At RealSimple.com, viewers can shop a curated collection from each room through smart codes within the virtual tour. Register for the October 7 event here.

With products integrated within the space, the twelve sponsors of the 2021 REAL SIMPLE HOME are: Bio-Oil® Skincare Oil, California Closets, CURÉL® Ultra Healing® Lotion, Febreze Unstopables Touch Fabric Spray, Glad, Instinct® Pet Food, Kerrygold, L. & J.G. Stickley, Minted, Sunbrella, TimberTech®, and Valspar®.

Two of the previous REAL SIMPLE Homes were based in Brooklyn, while last year's home was located in Manhattan's Upper West Side.

