Bridge Builder Trust Buys NIBE Industrier AB, Lasertec Corp, EPAM Systems Inc, Sells ING Groep NV, Samsung Electronics Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

- New Purchases: NIBE B, EPAM, EPI A, IMCD, SSPG, HAS, ITV, FDR, CTEC, BIRG, YSG, SMDS, WIE, INCH, SMWH, SPM, TUI1, CWY, SRP, DEC, VIS, 0QUL, YUMC, ALQ, EZJ, IGG, ATE, GETI B, BHARTIARTL, 9921, JUP, NENT B, EVD, ACX, BOKA, 5901, 2360, AXISBANK, 2308, POST, 4676, 7936, 1893, 4540, 9404, CAR, PETS, GEST, CPI, CCL, PAGE, REY, 00322, 9301, 4186, 7518, 8595, 1824, IR5B, WIX, CBG, DMGT, DVO, ERM, HSX, NEX, PFG, RWS, ROR, G, GXI, 00005, 02319, QDT, MTG B, SRTRANSFIN, 1216, 000810, 000660, FBU, 003550, 086790, M&M, IPF, 00151, ANDR, CFR, 4203, 3088, 2607, 2327, ZO1, 2270, BPT, CGF, GUD, GWA, MTS, RAT, PTEC, 00142, 00179, 01836, NK, VCT, HELN, TL5, 1332, 012750, 002790, 4197, 005380, 7575, KBANK-F, BBL-F, 9787, 8016, 9069, 6592, 4527, 9716, 4917, 3360, 2059, 0RMV, MAJOR-F, 01910, DKSH, 161390, NEC, IPH, 6028, ELIS, DHG, 4887, DMP, REH, PFC, 00330, 00538, H02, KINV B, BOL, VOLV A, 9914, 00220, SKT, 4114, EDPR, 00973, 01929, AHY, SINCH, EMBRAC B, SE, EPI B, FUTU, INPST, TE, 383800, EDV,
- Added Positions: 6920, 9432, 7267, 6501, SRG, VWS, EVK, ENEL, BAS, NOVO B, 2330, BARC, HFG, RDSA, GAW, GSK, 4502, BNP, 7203, PPB, COLO B, WPP, 1COV, ENT, IMB, SU, ASSA B, EVO, CPG, ITRK, RIO, GEBN, 4901, 6971, LR, 0QGU, EL, GN, 8766, VOW3, GLEN, DGE, SSE, III, RKT, CON, HEIA, 2503, 6301, 8308, CABK, EQNR, ERF, SAN, DEMANT, SAMPO, MTL, BNR, 00288, AMUN, REL, RMV, ALV, CS, U11, 5108, 6503, 2317, RDSB, BNZL, UCG, UBSG, D05, TELIA, 7202, 8750, EDEN, TPK, STAN, ADS, SAND, ORSTED, ADM, EXPN, HSV, HSBA, ML, HOLN, DANSKE, PHIA, SHB A, F34, 9613, BHP, KGF, STJ, 00027, SOON, CARL B, KPN, 3382, CFR, DCC, WG., AIR, SCR, LOGN, MAERSK B, ABI, 9433, 1802, 5233, ABEV3, 8725, TKWY, CPNG, RR., BA., EN, NTGY, SWMA, 6701, 8604, JARLF, 5938, 8354, 8630, 6178, BNR, CCEP, ANZ, TW., SBRY, CPR, DTE, PUB, TEP, BXB, 5401, 3861, 8795, DNBO, 055550, 2875, 9719, 7832, BSL, IAG, ORI, AMP, GET, HO, CSGN, WRT1V, 6902, 8031, 4021, 6762, 005490, 7459, 4088, 6723, 6460, MQG, NCM, BDEV, NWG, AV., HNR1, RXL, RI, KBC, RAND, 8001, 9735, 4063, 9602, 2474, SCHA, 2267, CRG, 6383, 7276, 6201, INF, 3291, RACE, BIDU, JHX, OSH, TLS, SOL, EVN, PRU, IHG, ISP, G1A, 02313, DSV, REE, FER, G13, 6952, 8601, 9766, 8252, 2269, 2282, 5713, 3092, 9989, 6645, 7974, 6988, 4204, 7741, 5947, 4732, 2670, 4768, 2331, 2784, 2433, 6586, 2181, BAER, AZJ, 4578, 2587, AG1, AON, CP, RMD, STE, AMP, ALL, CSL, ALD, QAN, BATS, LULU, 00019, 00522, 00700, NESN, SIKA, LONN, Y92, 2502, 4452, 8802, 6471, 7269, 9531, 4912, 7701, 1878, 4922, 4307, 6465, AMS, 2229, MGLU3, 3659, 8697, ICLR, AUTO, SCHB, ADYEN, ALC, CHKP, TEVA, ASX, CBA, CPU, FMG, LLC, NAB, ORG, RHC, RIO, STO, SHL, SUN, TAH, TCL, WES, WBC, WPL, WOW, REA, AGL, NST, MLCO, AAL, AHT, ABF, BHP, BT.A, HLMA, JD., KYGA, KGP, LGEN, MRO, NXT, PSON, PSN, RTO, RDSA, SGE, SDR, SMIN, UU., FERG, RYM, ABDN, SVT, WTB, CRDA, MRW, BKG, NG., LSEG, ATL, STLA, STLA, G, EXO, MB, PRY, REC, TIT, TITR, TRN, BAYN, BEI, DAI, DBK, DB1, LHA, DPW, FRE, HEI, HEN, IFX, LXS, MRK, MTX, MUV2, PUM, RWE, SAP, SY1, AFX, QIA, DWNI, 00002, 00003, 00006, 00011, 00012, 00016, 00017, 00066, 00083, 00101, 00868, 02388, AC, ADP, AI, ATO, BIM, CAP, CA, CNP, ACA, BN, FGR, RF, ENGI, SK, RMS, OR, KN, ORP, RNO, SAF, GLE, SW, FR, VIE, DG, AST, ALO, MFG, APA, IBE, UHRN, BALN, BCVN, VIFN, SCHN, SGSN, UHR, KNIN, CLN, SLHN, BARN, SCMN, STMN, GIVN, SPSN, PGHN, ROCK B, COLR, AGS, GBLB, SOF, SOLB, UMI, UCB, ELI, GMAB, NZYM B, TRYG, AMBU B, MAERSK A, BBVA, ELE, REP, TEF, ACS, SGRE, STERV, KESKOB, UPM, FORTUM, NESTE, ELISA, ASM, AKZA, WKL, VPK, DSM, HEIO, EDP, BN4, O39, C6L, S63, C31, U14, HEXA B, ERIC B, INDU C, INDU A, SKF B, SECU B, SEB A, SKA B, SCA B, VOLV B, TEL2 B, BALD B, SWED A, ALFA, LUNE, ICA, AGN, RO, GRF, HUSQ B, ATCO B, GALP, LISN, 6857, 8267, 2802, 9202, 5201, 3407, 7751, 9502, 4519, 7912, 4568, 6367, 4506, 4324, 6954, 9983, 6504, 7270, 6702, 7205, 1605, 5411, 9201, 1812, 9008, 2801, 6326, 4151, 8002, 7261, 6479, 4188, 7011, 8306, 4183, 8801, 8411, 5333, 9062, 9101, 7201, 2002, 9007, 9532, 3436, 1928, 4507, 4005, 8053, 8830, 1801, 4543, 8331, 9503, 8355, 9501, 9001, 8035, 9005, 3402, 6502, 8015, 4704, 9021, 4689, 9064, 6841, LISP, AIA, FPE3, HEN3, FPH, SCHP, TEMN, TEL, LUMI, YAR, POLI, NICE, MZTF, SPK, HKHGF, MOWI, ESLT, ORK, DSCT, MNDI, NHY, BMW3, BVI, 3626, OMV, VER, EBS, 9697, 9506, 9962, 7453, 9435, 4967, 4661, 7532, 6448, 6370, 9022, 9042, 6965, 4062, 8593, 4612, 4530, 6481, 7272, 4182, 6845, 6506, 9041, 6305, 9843, 8591, 4528, 6923, 4716, 4751, 4755, 2702, 8473, 2413, 6724, 3391, 3231, SK3, 3038, 2127, 5019, 3064, VOW, 4185, 4684, 4516, 4536, 8113, 4739, 7747, DIA, STM, TEN, 3141, 00880, PAH3, SEV, PHNX, 01928, 01128, 5020, CHR, OCDO, PNDORA, MF, TWE, SREN, EVR, 06823, 01972, DLG, SYD, SPX, CCH, MCY, 4587, KGX, LEG, 5332, WIX, MEL, MONC, VNA, 02638, WLN, FBK, ARGX, CYBR, MPL, AENA, CLNX, S32, INW, 7181, 7182, PST, ABN, 7186, AT1, ESSITY B, APT, DHER, 01997, 9143, SHL, 4385, KBX, 9434, COL, ADE, NEXI, EQT, TMV, MNG, FDJ, ENR,
- Reduced Positions: INGA, 005930, TSM, 6752, AZN, ANTO, TTE, VOD, ORA, ZAL, BMW, NDA SE, ULVR, EOAN, CBK, NOKIA, 1925, SAN, ENI, AD, LLOY, 4503, 5802, SIE, SHOP, ADEN, 8316, 6758, NOVN, 8309, 6963, TSCO, 2914, Z74, 9020, FME, 00001, HDB, ASML, ACN, QBE, DIM, ZURN, ROG, BABA, ZAL, SN., ASML, 6594, 5486, BC8, ASIANPAINT, NPN, COH, 00669, ATCO A, 6981, 6869, XRO, MTD, RCO, ITX, 4911, 9984, HL., SPOT, TRN, ASC, MELI, 00168, 02331, SGO, UBI, KNEBV, INVE B, 7733, 035420, 6861, 6273, 7309, 6098, FFH, SEK, JMAT, WEIR, BP., NEM, RAA, KER, JMT, HDFC, RADL3, 7956, 2371, BGNE, PRX, TCOM, BRBY, MC, MCDOWELL-N, 7649, MMYT, ICICIGI, 300750, 02318, WALMEX, 01299, 00388, EDF, EO, VIV, EMSN, HM B, LUND B, SRT3, 7259, 3003, 9684, 4927, 01113, G24, UN01,
- Sold Out: 02196, PNL, BAP, JDSHF, 8905, 9048, 7282, 8369, 5334, 9045, 9006, 9706, 2579, 9508, 8227, FRES, 3289, 9024, 9142, 9504, 6113, 9987, 2212, SESGL, 3401, 8303, 3405, GLPG, LUN, 00008, HOT, RSA, TPG, CIM, CCL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bridge Builder International Equity Fund
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,732,649 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.02%
- Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267) - 6,074,399 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.39%
- Sanofi SA (SAN) - 1,654,271 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.09%
- United Overseas Bank Ltd (U11) - 8,503,734 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.62%
- Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) - 245,671,164 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.88%
Bridge Builder Trust initiated holding in NIBE Industrier AB. The purchase prices were between $67.7 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,833,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Bridge Builder Trust initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $612.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 103,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Epiroc AB (EPI A)
Bridge Builder Trust initiated holding in Epiroc AB. The purchase prices were between $180.05 and $207.4, with an estimated average price of $193.3. The stock is now traded at around $191.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,560,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IMCD NV (IMCD)
Bridge Builder Trust initiated holding in IMCD NV. The purchase prices were between $118.5 and $135.8, with an estimated average price of $127.32. The stock is now traded at around $170.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 199,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SSP Group PLC (SSPG)
Bridge Builder Trust initiated holding in SSP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.66 and $3.46, with an estimated average price of $3.1. The stock is now traded at around $2.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,796,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hays PLC (HAS)
Bridge Builder Trust initiated holding in Hays PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.5 and $1.77, with an estimated average price of $1.65. The stock is now traded at around $1.721000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,385,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lasertec Corp (6920)
Bridge Builder Trust added to a holding in Lasertec Corp by 9136.36%. The purchase prices were between $14520 and $23220, with an estimated average price of $19380.6. The stock is now traded at around $28220.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 304,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (9432)
Bridge Builder Trust added to a holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp by 56.07%. The purchase prices were between $2755 and $2970, with an estimated average price of $2859.47. The stock is now traded at around $3239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,296,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267)
Bridge Builder Trust added to a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $3189 and $3631, with an estimated average price of $3381.11. The stock is now traded at around $3414.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,074,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hitachi Ltd (6501)
Bridge Builder Trust added to a holding in Hitachi Ltd by 1898.19%. The purchase prices were between $4901 and $6489, with an estimated average price of $5561.47. The stock is now traded at around $6545.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 881,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWS)
Bridge Builder Trust added to a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S by 2409.36%. The purchase prices were between $213.7 and $276.35, with an estimated average price of $238.98. The stock is now traded at around $254.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,107,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Evonik Industries AG (EVK)
Bridge Builder Trust added to a holding in Evonik Industries AG by 79.86%. The purchase prices were between $27.97 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,817,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd (02196)
Bridge Builder Trust sold out a holding in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.15 and $64.7, with an estimated average price of $52.3.Sold Out: PostNL NV (PNL)
Bridge Builder Trust sold out a holding in PostNL NV. The sale prices were between $3.84 and $4.95, with an estimated average price of $4.46.Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Bridge Builder Trust sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01.Sold Out: Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JDSHF)
Bridge Builder Trust sold out a holding in Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.48 and $33.27, with an estimated average price of $32.83.Sold Out: Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc (9508)
Bridge Builder Trust sold out a holding in Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $855 and $1092, with an estimated average price of $943.45.Sold Out: (RSA)
Bridge Builder Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.81 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.83.
