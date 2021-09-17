Bridge Builder Trust Buys NIBE Industrier AB, Lasertec Corp, EPAM Systems Inc, Sells ING Groep NV, Samsung Electronics Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Investment company Bridge Builder Trust Current Portfolio ) buys NIBE Industrier AB, Lasertec Corp, EPAM Systems Inc, Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp, Honda Motor Co, sells ING Groep NV, Samsung Electronics Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Panasonic Corp, Antofagasta PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridge Builder Trust. As of 2021Q2, Bridge Builder Trust owns 1030 stocks with a total value of $14.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,732,649 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.02% Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267) - 6,074,399 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.39% Sanofi SA (SAN) - 1,654,271 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.09% United Overseas Bank Ltd (U11) - 8,503,734 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.62% Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) - 245,671,164 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.88%

Bridge Builder Trust initiated holding in NIBE Industrier AB. The purchase prices were between $67.7 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,833,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Builder Trust initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $612.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 103,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Builder Trust initiated holding in Epiroc AB. The purchase prices were between $180.05 and $207.4, with an estimated average price of $193.3. The stock is now traded at around $191.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,560,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Builder Trust initiated holding in IMCD NV. The purchase prices were between $118.5 and $135.8, with an estimated average price of $127.32. The stock is now traded at around $170.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 199,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Builder Trust initiated holding in SSP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.66 and $3.46, with an estimated average price of $3.1. The stock is now traded at around $2.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,796,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Builder Trust initiated holding in Hays PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.5 and $1.77, with an estimated average price of $1.65. The stock is now traded at around $1.721000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,385,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Builder Trust added to a holding in Lasertec Corp by 9136.36%. The purchase prices were between $14520 and $23220, with an estimated average price of $19380.6. The stock is now traded at around $28220.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 304,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Builder Trust added to a holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp by 56.07%. The purchase prices were between $2755 and $2970, with an estimated average price of $2859.47. The stock is now traded at around $3239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,296,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Builder Trust added to a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $3189 and $3631, with an estimated average price of $3381.11. The stock is now traded at around $3414.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,074,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Builder Trust added to a holding in Hitachi Ltd by 1898.19%. The purchase prices were between $4901 and $6489, with an estimated average price of $5561.47. The stock is now traded at around $6545.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 881,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Builder Trust added to a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S by 2409.36%. The purchase prices were between $213.7 and $276.35, with an estimated average price of $238.98. The stock is now traded at around $254.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,107,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Builder Trust added to a holding in Evonik Industries AG by 79.86%. The purchase prices were between $27.97 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,817,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge Builder Trust sold out a holding in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.15 and $64.7, with an estimated average price of $52.3.

Bridge Builder Trust sold out a holding in PostNL NV. The sale prices were between $3.84 and $4.95, with an estimated average price of $4.46.

Bridge Builder Trust sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01.

Bridge Builder Trust sold out a holding in Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.48 and $33.27, with an estimated average price of $32.83.

Bridge Builder Trust sold out a holding in Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $855 and $1092, with an estimated average price of $943.45.

Bridge Builder Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.81 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.83.