2 Falling Knives to Catch

Wall Street recommends purchasing shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd ( OCFT, Financial) and Ardelyx Inc ( ARDX, Financial). This sounds quite surprising, as these two equities have not performed well over the past 52 weeks through Sept. 16. With positive recommendations despite the share price tumble, these two stocks have earned the status of "falling knives."

Investors try to catch stocks like these near their lowest levels because, in doing so, they hope to gain the highest return possible following an expected rebound in the share price. However, investors must be cautious when investing in falling knives as these kinds of holdings carry remarkable risk. The strong decline in the share price could be a sign of permanent issues.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd

Based in Shenzhen, China, OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd provides financial institutions located in mainland China with a cloud-based platform where they have access to Fintech solutions and information. It also provides operating support services for its platform.

Shares of OneConnect were trading around $4.36 at close on Thursday following a decrease of 78.02% over the past 52 weeks.

The stock has a market capitalization of approximately $1.70 billion, a 52-week range of $3.99.73 to $24.95 and a 14-day relative strength index of 38, which indicates the stock is not close to oversold levels yet despite the sharp share price decline.

Although the Altman Z-Score of 0.87 suggests the company is in the distress zone, the $3.5 billion in cash on hand and short-term investments from the balance sheet as of June 29 is significantly higher than the $1.2 billion in total debt.

Regarding profitability, ratios such as the operating and net margins, as well as the returns on total assets, equity and capital, are all negative as of the most recent results. However, total revenues are growing. The top line increased by an annual average growth rate of almost 81% over the past three years. The catalyst for this was the decision of the People's Bank of China to increase the loan quota to micro and small enterprises by 300 billion yuan ($45 billion), as announced by the top financial authority on Sept. 12.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average price target of about $8.63 per share.

Ardelyx Inc

Based in Fremont, California, Ardelyx Inc is a biotechnology developer of treatments targeting kidney and cardiorenal diseases. The company is still in the development phase and is seeking approval for treatments in the U.S. and in other countries.

Shares of Ardelyx were trading around $1.34 at close on Thursday following a 78.30% decline over the past 52 weeks.

The market capitalization hovers around $135.60 million, the 52-week range is $1.25 to $9.23 and the 14-day relative strength index is 28, suggesting the stock is near oversold levels.

Regarding its financial strength, the balance sheet seems bad at first glance as the Altman Z-Score of -4.5 tells that the company is in distress zones, running the risk it could go bankrupt within two years. However, it has nearly $172 million in cash on hand versus total debt of $66 million as of June 29, which should provide enough financial means to support future operating activities. The Piotroski F-Score of 4 out of 9 also indicates that the financial situation is still stable. Furthermore, the current ratio of 3.23 means that the company is creating more than enough cash to fund short-term debt obligations.

In terms of profitability, the operating margin, net margin, ROE, ROA and ROC ratios are all negative as of the most recent results, so it's clear the company is not turning any sort of profit. However, the company is in the final stages of its development of a medicine called "tenapanor" for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia condition in chronic kidney disease (CKD) adult patients on dialysis. The company is seeking and may receive approval for the launch of the product on the U.S. market soon, though this is by no means guaranteed.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average price target of about $4.75 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.