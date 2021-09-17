WISeKey Recruits Andreas Kindt Former CTO and Board Member of T-Online International AG to its Advisory Committee to Lead the Technology Expansion of WISe.ART NFT Platform

Geneva, Zug - September 17, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity, IoT and AI company, today announced the nomination of Andreas Kindt to its Advisory Committee. Members of WISeKey’s Advisory Committee originate from a wide variety of sectors that are of critical importance to WISeKey’s growth strategy, including Cybersecurity, IoT, Blockchain, and information technology.

WISeKey has developed a unique NFT Platform following a multichain strategy through a partnership with Polygon, CasperLabs and Ocean Protocol. WISe.Art is a fully fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, has the ability to include curators and multipliers, while-labeling options and special NFT designs.

The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. The NFT platform is secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process.

The WISe.Art platform allows trading of NFTs into WISeKey’s own TrustECoin cryptocurrency, enabling market participants to stay anonymous – if they so choose – while ensuring the necessary KYC processes to avoid unwanted activity on the marketplace.

Andreas Kindt will be joining a Wise.ART highly specialized team under the leadership of WISeKey’s Founder and CEO, Carlos Moreira. Mr. Kindt will lead the technology deployment using his profound 30+ years industry career and experience in the ICT and digital industry covering responsibilities from start up to board room. He is an experienced leader and passionate driver of transformation by exploring innovative technologies, services and products in order to make them available in business and consumer markets to create valuable benefits and improve quality of life and lifestyle.

In over 20 years in operational responsibility for various corporate functions as well as managing director and member of the board of directors, Mr. Kindt has been responsible for the development, delivery and marketing of digital and technical services. For over 10 years to follow, he has brought this practical experience into his role as a strategic but implementation-focused advisor for a broad range of industry clients as well as supporting a number of startups and young enterprises.

“I am very happy to welcome Andreas to our Advisory Board as we are moving ahead with the full launch of our WISeArt platfrom. He brings an unparalleled expertise acquired through his track record of successes in companies revolving around WIseKey’s core value propositions with strong focus on Cybersecurity,” said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO.

“I am looking forward in assisting WISeKey’s management team and being part of the ongoing success story when entering into new services domains by contributing to the Advisory Committee,” said Mr. Kindt.

Mr. Kindt holds a degree in industrial engineering and management from Technical University of Berlin and started his professional career in 1987 at Nixdorf Computer. After several years as consultant at Detecon he joined T-Systems as managing director of T-Nova responsible for the software business. In 2001 he was appointed as CTO and board member of T-Online International AG - Europe’s largest ISP at that time - until the merger with Deutsche Telekom AG in 2006. Two further years as CIO for T-Com / T-Home followed. In 2008 he became CEO of Loyalty Partner Solutions until the sale of the Loyalty Partner group to American Express at the end of 2010. Since then, Mr. Kindt has been an independent advisor, specializing in digital business models, M&A and value creation through digital transformation.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

