Bridgeway Funds Inc Buys R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co, Invacare Corp, Castlight Health Inc, Sells Conn's Inc, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, CTO Realty Growth Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bridgeway Funds Inc Buys R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co, Invacare Corp, Castlight Health Inc, Sells Conn's Inc, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, CTO Realty Growth Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bridgeway Funds Inc (Current Portfolio) buys R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co, Invacare Corp, Castlight Health Inc, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, USA Truck Inc, sells Conn's Inc, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, CTO Realty Growth Inc, Olympic Steel Inc, Five Star Senior Living Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgeway Funds Inc. As of 2021Q2, Bridgeway Funds Inc owns 163 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ultra-Small Company Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ultra-small+company+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ultra-Small Company Fund
  1. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) - 35,400 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.
  2. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) - 141,900 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio.
  3. SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) - 145,951 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio.
  4. Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) - 210,700 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11%
  5. Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) - 1,087,852 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.03%
New Purchase: R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

Bridgeway Funds Inc initiated holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co. The purchase prices were between $4 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $5.43. The stock is now traded at around $4.331900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 209,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invacare Corp (IVC)

Bridgeway Funds Inc initiated holding in Invacare Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $8.32. The stock is now traded at around $6.033600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 158,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (BRBS)

Bridgeway Funds Inc initiated holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.63 and $17.75, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 43,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SunLink Health Systems Inc (SSY)

Bridgeway Funds Inc initiated holding in SunLink Health Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $4.28, with an estimated average price of $2.84. The stock is now traded at around $2.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 192,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS)

Bridgeway Funds Inc initiated holding in Flexsteel Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.85 and $50, with an estimated average price of $43.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Urban One Inc (UONE)

Bridgeway Funds Inc initiated holding in Urban One Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.56 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 64,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Castlight Health Inc (CSLT)

Bridgeway Funds Inc added to a holding in Castlight Health Inc by 40.03%. The purchase prices were between $1.49 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $1.85. The stock is now traded at around $1.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,087,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: USA Truck Inc (USAK)

Bridgeway Funds Inc added to a holding in USA Truck Inc by 82.52%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 101,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Daktronics Inc (DAKT)

Bridgeway Funds Inc added to a holding in Daktronics Inc by 201.91%. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $5.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 157,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Myomo Inc (MYO)

Bridgeway Funds Inc added to a holding in Myomo Inc by 949.29%. The purchase prices were between $8.92 and $13.22, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 66,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CareCloud Inc (MTBC)

Bridgeway Funds Inc added to a holding in CareCloud Inc by 70.96%. The purchase prices were between $7.43 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 171,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Performant Financial Corp (PFMT)

Bridgeway Funds Inc added to a holding in Performant Financial Corp by 55.98%. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $4.92, with an estimated average price of $2.83. The stock is now traded at around $4.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 434,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Conn's Inc (CONN)

Bridgeway Funds Inc sold out a holding in Conn's Inc. The sale prices were between $18.27 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $23.02.

Sold Out: Five Star Senior Living Inc (FVE)

Bridgeway Funds Inc sold out a holding in Five Star Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $4.7 and $6.53, with an estimated average price of $5.72.

Sold Out: Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP)

Bridgeway Funds Inc sold out a holding in Retractable Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.84 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $10.56.

Sold Out: Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)

Bridgeway Funds Inc sold out a holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $5.44, with an estimated average price of $4.54.

Sold Out: Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE)

Bridgeway Funds Inc sold out a holding in Lakeland Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $21.34 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $25.86.

Sold Out: Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR)

Bridgeway Funds Inc sold out a holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $2.42 and $3.87, with an estimated average price of $3.14.

Reduced: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)

Bridgeway Funds Inc reduced to a holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc by 58.52%. The sale prices were between $35.11 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $44.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Bridgeway Funds Inc still held 28,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)

Bridgeway Funds Inc reduced to a holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc by 84.45%. The sale prices were between $49.99 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Bridgeway Funds Inc still held 3,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Olympic Steel Inc (ZEUS)

Bridgeway Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Olympic Steel Inc by 42.82%. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $39.45, with an estimated average price of $31.54. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Bridgeway Funds Inc still held 43,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX)

Bridgeway Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Orion Energy Systems Inc by 52.53%. The sale prices were between $5.4 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Bridgeway Funds Inc still held 77,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Harrow Health Inc (HROW)

Bridgeway Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Harrow Health Inc by 63.63%. The sale prices were between $6.68 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $8.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.077600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Bridgeway Funds Inc still held 42,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Atlanticus Holdings Corp (ATLC)

Bridgeway Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Atlanticus Holdings Corp by 62.45%. The sale prices were between $27.26 and $43.98, with an estimated average price of $34.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Bridgeway Funds Inc still held 9,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ultra-Small Company Fund. Also check out:

1. Ultra-Small Company Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ultra-Small Company Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ultra-Small Company Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ultra-Small Company Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider