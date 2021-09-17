Bridgeway Funds Inc Buys R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co, Invacare Corp, Castlight Health Inc, Sells Conn's Inc, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, CTO Realty Growth Inc

New Purchases: RRD, IVC, BRBS, SSY, FLXS, UONE, HNRG, NETE, ACOR, STCN, LEE, PSTL, AAME, NRIM, APEN, HQI, RNWK, FKWL, HIL, NGS, IFMK,

Investment company Bridgeway Funds Inc Current Portfolio ) buys R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co, Invacare Corp, Castlight Health Inc, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, USA Truck Inc, sells Conn's Inc, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, CTO Realty Growth Inc, Olympic Steel Inc, Five Star Senior Living Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgeway Funds Inc. As of 2021Q2, Bridgeway Funds Inc owns 163 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) - 35,400 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) - 141,900 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) - 145,951 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) - 210,700 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11% Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) - 1,087,852 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.03%

Bridgeway Funds Inc initiated holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co. The purchase prices were between $4 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $5.43. The stock is now traded at around $4.331900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 209,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc initiated holding in Invacare Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $8.32. The stock is now traded at around $6.033600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 158,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc initiated holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.63 and $17.75, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 43,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc initiated holding in SunLink Health Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $4.28, with an estimated average price of $2.84. The stock is now traded at around $2.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 192,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc initiated holding in Flexsteel Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.85 and $50, with an estimated average price of $43.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc initiated holding in Urban One Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.56 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 64,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc added to a holding in Castlight Health Inc by 40.03%. The purchase prices were between $1.49 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $1.85. The stock is now traded at around $1.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,087,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc added to a holding in USA Truck Inc by 82.52%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 101,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc added to a holding in Daktronics Inc by 201.91%. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $5.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 157,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc added to a holding in Myomo Inc by 949.29%. The purchase prices were between $8.92 and $13.22, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 66,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc added to a holding in CareCloud Inc by 70.96%. The purchase prices were between $7.43 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 171,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc added to a holding in Performant Financial Corp by 55.98%. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $4.92, with an estimated average price of $2.83. The stock is now traded at around $4.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 434,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc sold out a holding in Conn's Inc. The sale prices were between $18.27 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $23.02.

Bridgeway Funds Inc sold out a holding in Five Star Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $4.7 and $6.53, with an estimated average price of $5.72.

Bridgeway Funds Inc sold out a holding in Retractable Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.84 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $10.56.

Bridgeway Funds Inc sold out a holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $5.44, with an estimated average price of $4.54.

Bridgeway Funds Inc sold out a holding in Lakeland Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $21.34 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $25.86.

Bridgeway Funds Inc sold out a holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $2.42 and $3.87, with an estimated average price of $3.14.

Bridgeway Funds Inc reduced to a holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc by 58.52%. The sale prices were between $35.11 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $44.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Bridgeway Funds Inc still held 28,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc reduced to a holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc by 84.45%. The sale prices were between $49.99 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Bridgeway Funds Inc still held 3,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Olympic Steel Inc by 42.82%. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $39.45, with an estimated average price of $31.54. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Bridgeway Funds Inc still held 43,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Orion Energy Systems Inc by 52.53%. The sale prices were between $5.4 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Bridgeway Funds Inc still held 77,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Harrow Health Inc by 63.63%. The sale prices were between $6.68 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $8.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.077600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Bridgeway Funds Inc still held 42,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeway Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Atlanticus Holdings Corp by 62.45%. The sale prices were between $27.26 and $43.98, with an estimated average price of $34.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Bridgeway Funds Inc still held 9,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.