Walgreens Announces New Bonuses and Rewards to Further Support and Recognize Team Members

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Walgreens continues to introduce new programs to support and recognize the extraordinary work of team members by announcing new bonuses and rewards for pharmacy teams:

  • Pharmacist Bonus: A one-time bonus of $1,250.00 to full-time pharmacists and a $1,000.00 payment to part-time pharmacists will be paid in September 2021.
  • Technician Certification Reward: Pharmacy technicians who are certified or become certified to administer flu and COVID-19 vaccines will receive a $1,000.00 reward throughout a six-month retention period.

“We are always pleased to thank and reward our pharmacy team members for their exceptional dedication to supporting our patients, customers and communities, especially as they continue to play a vital role in leading the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts,” said John Standley, President, Walgreens.

These new offerings build on recent steps to support and recognize team members. For example, in August, Walgreens announced that the starting hourly wage for all team members will be increased to $15.00 an hour, taking effect in phases beginning in October of this year through November 2022.

Walgreens is also providing an incentive of $200 myWalgreens cash to any team member who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 30, 2021.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have followed the science, which shows that vaccinations are the best way to protect against the spread of COVID-19,” said Kevin Ban, Chief Medical Officer, Walgreens. “A majority of Walgreens team members have already received their COVID-19 vaccinations, and all our support office team members are required to be vaccinated or be enrolled in a regular testing program. This new incentive is one more way we are building on our progress to ensure team members are vaccinated, and complying fully with government guidance.”

Walgreens has administered more than 30 million COVID-19 vaccines and continues to be a safe and convenient location for communities to meet all their flu and COVID-19 vaccination needs. As communities return to in-person activities during an unpredictable flu season, Walgreens is prepared to co-administer flu and COVID-19 vaccines in a single visit to help reduce community spread of illnesses. Customers can visit Walgreens.com to schedule their COVID-19 or flu vaccine appointment or find more information.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

