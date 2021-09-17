Hyundai Motor North America Appoints Jason Erb to Chief Legal Officer

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor North America has promoted company veteran Jason Erb to vice president, chief legal officer, effective Sept. 20. In this role, Erb is responsible for all legal matters across the region, including product liability, safety and warranty, intellectual property, risk management, cyber security, dealer franchise, and human resources, among other responsibilities. Erb reports to Hyundai Motor North America president and CEO, José Muñoz.

"Jason is a consummate professional and has vast expertise in our business and legal affairs," said Muñoz. "This expertise will be critical as we navigate the introduction of new mobility products and services and ensure the protection of our business, partners and customers. Jason is the ideal choice to lead our outstanding legal team now and into the future."

Erb has been a part of the Hyundai team for nearly 20 years, joining the company in 2002 as senior counsel. Most recently, he served as assistant general counsel and executive director, litigation. In this position, Erb was instrumental in developing the strategy and leading the skillful execution of class action and intellectual property litigation. Prior to Hyundai‚ Erb practiced law at Pillsbury Madison & Sutro in its Los Angeles office.

Erb earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of California‚ Berkeley‚ and his Juris Doctor from Duke University School of Law.

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

