Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Tuesday, September 28

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that management will present at the Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Tuesday, September 28 at 12:00 p.m. ET, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of October 4 on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website.

%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.renmarkfinancial.com%2Fevents%2Frenmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-rgld-2021-09-28-120000%3C%2Fspan%3E

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD."

