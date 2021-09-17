FCB Chicago Named Top Creative Agency in North America at Cannes Lions 2020/2021

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity announced today that they have chosen FCB Chicago as the top creative agency in North America, ranking it third in the world overall.



“This is an extremely gratifying moment for us all,” said FCB Chicago Chief Creative Officer Andrés Ordóñez. “This achievement is only possible because of our brave clients and our amazing teams that showed up every day with their Never Finished drive. Together, we can accomplish anything. This is just the beginning for FCB Chicago.”

The agency notched 24 total wins, including wins for “Boards of Change” on behalf of the City of Chicago and “Contract for Change,” created in partnership with FCB New York, for AB InBev. Both campaigns achieved Titanium glory — a prestigious honor given to game-changing work that breaks new ground. “Boards of Change” won an astounding 14 Lions total, including a Grand Prix. “Contract for Change” garnered nine significant wins during the Festival, including a Grand Prix.

FCB Chicago also won a Silver Lion for “Bedtime Stories” — its first Lion for Walmart since becoming the company’s lead creative agency for Reputation — and shortlisted for Canon’s “Long Live Love” CES activation and Chicago Public Library’s “Live From the Library” campaign.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as the number one creative agency in North America and third in the world,” said FCB Chicago President Kelly Graves. “We have spent the last 18 months laser focused on the work across all of our brands, ensuring our creative end product has the power to grow businesses and build brands. We are proud to say that our 2020/2021 Cannes Lions performance was our best ever and we look forward to building on this momentum in the years to come.”

This incredible showing at Cannes Lions comes on the heels of an impressive year for FCB Chicago, including the launch of its new Upstream Inclusion practice, which aims to help businesses reframe how they should be addressing their respective consumer audiences through an enhanced inclusivity lens. Earlier this year, the agency was also selected as Groupon’s global creative partner and as Safelite’s creative agency of record.

All of this effort has contributed to the FCB network’s best year yet including being named Network of the Year at Cannes Lions 2020/2021 and Global Agency of the Year by Adweek.

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Cannes Lions 2020/2021 Network of the Year, Adweek 2020 Global Agency of the Year, 2020 Ad Age A-List Agency Standout and the #1 Global Network on The Good Report 2020, FCB focuses on creating Never Finished campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities.

