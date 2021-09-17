Coinllectibles™️ inaugural Fusion NFTs™️ saw capital gains of more than 333% in a week with total transaction value exceeding US$2.45million

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Coinllectibles™️ inaugural Fusion NFTs™️ saw capital gains of more than 333% in a week with total transaction value exceeding US$2.45million

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, Sep.17, 2021

SINGAPORE, Sep.17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to provide an update on the transaction performance of the inaugural Fusion NFTs™️.

The first batch of Fusion NFTs™️ that was put up for sale was made up of collectible ceramic art pieces, which had independent valuations ranging from US$64,300 to US$128,600. For the launch, Coinllectibles™️ sold the inaugural batch of Fusion NFTs™️ for a total of US$251,034.

Based on records available on OKEx, the items were collectively bought and resold by 10 different buyers, each represented by a unique OKEx wallet ID. As at 6pm (GMT+8) on 17 Sep 21, the total transaction value for the inaugural batch of Fusion NFTs™️ stands at US$2,459,034. This figure is derived by adding all the successful transactions of the Fusion NFTs™️ since it was launched on 7 Sep 21.

In terms of capital gains, the inaugural Fusion NFTs™️ were last transacted for a collective value of US$835,074. This works out to be a 333% increase from the original value of US$251,034. Coinllectibles™️ #001 saw the largest capital gains – with the last transacted price of US$650,000, the item saw a 685% increase from the original selling price of US$94,850.

Profits wise, each buyer made an average of US$83,430. On the other hand, the top 2 most profitable transactions saw Fusion NFT™️ owners making US$190,000 and US$140,000 respectively.

Commenting on the resale activities, Gerald Gn, Corporate Finance Director of Coinllectibles™️ said, "As a company, we observe the resale market activities with much amusement. Coinllectibles' mission is to find good projects for our Fusion NFTs™️ and we do not really focus on how our Fusion NFTs™️ perform in the resale market. However, the fact that there is much interest in the resale market for the Fusion NFTs™️ seems to suggest that we must be doing something right – in terms of unlocking the demand for collectible items within the crypto-community."

"When Coinllectibles™️ started, we had a belief that there was a huge yet latent demand for physical collectibles among the digital currency holders. Based on Statista, more than US$12billion worth of arts and collectibles were sold online in 2020. This was a 100% increase from the year before. Such trading activities seem to suggest that our Fusion NFTs™️ can offer collectors another way to invest and make money. This also reinforces our belief that the future for NFTs will be a fusion of physical and digital NFT ownership. We are still in our early days, however we are very encouraged by the early results," Gn added.

Currently, the 3 collectible items from Coinllectibles™️ Bronze Series 1 are still listed on OKEx NFT marketplace. The resale Coinllectibles #001 is presently on sale for USDT1,000,000 and can be viewed from https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=29978. The resale Coinllectibles #002 is presently on sale for USDT153,000 and can be viewed from https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=29979. The resale Coinllectibles #003 is presently on sale for USDT117,000 and can be viewed from https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=29980.

Following the success of the inaugural launch, Coinllectibles™️ is gearing up for the next launch. For pre-registration of interest for future Fusion NFT™️ drops, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the Coinllectibles™️ Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age. 

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles
Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

Contact: Ms Rachel Lim, Director of Sales and Marketing, +852-28398100, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN10998&sd=2021-09-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinllectibles-inaugural-fusion-nfts-saw-capital-gains-of-more-than-333-in-a-week-with-total-transaction-value-exceeding-us2-45million-301379696.html

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN10998&Transmission_Id=202109171307PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN10998&DateId=20210917
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment