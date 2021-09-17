Kia Announces 2022 Sorento PHEV Pricing

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Making its North American debut just last month, the 2022 Sorento Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) is arriving in dealers now with a starting MSRP of $44,990 for the SX and an MSRP of $47,8901 for the fully loaded SX-Prestige (SX-P). Adding greater appeal, the Sorento PHEV may be eligible for a $6,587 Federal Tax Credit, as well as various state incentives, including single rider carpool lane access in California2. MSRP does not include destination and handling charge of $1,175.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8801254-kia-2022-sorento-phev-pricing/

The new Sorento PHEV is offered with a 66.9 kW electric motor and a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that combine to achieve 261 horsepower. The Sorento PHEV has an EPA-estimated 32-mile all-electric driving range, the best of any 3-row PHEV SUV3, with an EPA-estimated total range of 460 miles.4 In addition, the Sorento PHEV achieves an EPA-estimated 79 MPGe combined rating5. Enhancing Sorento's capabilities is standard torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive, offering go-anywhere confidence6. Delivering an upscale and feature-rich cabin accommodating up to six passengers, its 143.8 cubic feet of passenger space and second-row legroom better any other PHEV SUV7. Furthermore, it is the only mainstream PHEV SUV to offer three-row seating8.

The 2022 Sorento Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) SUV marks the final entry in the Sorento lineup, which was introduced last year in both gasoline-powered and turbo hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) forms.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Starting MSRP is manufacturer's suggested retail price for base model trim. MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Federal tax credits, state incentives, and carpool lane access are subject to limitations and changes outside of Kia's control. The ultimate benefit derived from tax credits and incentives, if any, will depend on several factors, including personal tax circumstances. Consult your tax advisor to determine your eligibility for potential tax credits. The preceding does not constitute tax or legal advice.

3 Comparison based on 2021 and 2022 3-row Plug-in Hybrid SUVs as of August 2021. 3-row Plug-in Hybrid SUV class as defined by Kia segmentation.

4 Based on EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

5 EPA-estimated MPG equivalent on a full battery charge. Actual MPGe will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on MPGe, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

6 No AWD system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

7 Comparison based on 2021 and 2022 Plug-in Hybrid SUVs as of August 2021. Plug-in Hybrid SUV class as defined by Kia segmentation.

8 Comparison based on 2021 and 2022 3-row Plug-in Hybrid SUVs as of August 2021. 3-Row Plug-in Hybrid SUV class as defined by Kia segmentation.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-announces-2022-sorento-phev-pricing-301379702.html

SOURCE Kia America