4 Berkshire Hathaway Stocks in Downtrends

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

4 Berkshire Hathaway Stocks in Downtrends

AbbVie, General Motors among stocks to watch

Author's Avatar
John Navin
Sep 17, 2021

Summary

  • While Apple, Coca-Cola and American Express seem to be holding up well, other stocks are clearly going in the wrong direction.
Article's Main Image

Not everything goes up all the time on Wall Street, and no one expects that. Buyers of value stocks typically are prepared to wait for the longer term to play out. Nonetheless, it’s likely that fund managers notice which of their holdings are going up and which are going down. It’s likely they check on it from time to time, just to be sure.

Here’s what they’re noticing in the hallways of Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) these days: While Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial), Coca-Cola Co. (KO, Financial) and American Express Co. (AXP, Financial) seem to be holding up well, five stocks are clearly going in the wrong direction. It might just be a short-term phenomenon, but you can bet they’re keeping a close eye on the following in Omaha.

AbbVie Inc. (

ABBV, Financial)

1438938984821559296.png

The drug manufacturer is down from the $121 peak at the beginning of September to $107 by mid-month. Note the dramatic increase in volume – that’s the red line below the price chart. The news that sparked the sell-off: The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on an arthritis drug made by AbbVie and other companies in the same sector. How much this affects the stock’s long-term prospects is probably a good discussion among Berkshire analysts right now.

General Motors Co. (

GM, Financial)

1438939760436449280.png

The Detroit-based auto manufacturer, a longtime Dow 30 component, peaked in early June at $64. General Motors has spent the summer steadily declining in price until $48 provided support for a bounce to $51. Take a look at that early August volume line. General Motors is in the kind of sell-off not now reflected in the big name, big tech stocks of the Nasdaq 100.

Kraft Heinz Co. (

KHC, Financial)

1438940008139460608.png

The packaged food company has a stock chart that looks a bit like the General Motors chart. It peaked in early summer at $44 and then sold off relentlessly until a slight bounce off of $35.50. Can Kraft Heinz break above that downtrend line or will a test of the January support at $31 be required?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (

TEVA, Financial)

1438940180953174016.png

If I were a money manager at Berkshire Hathaway, this would be the stock that would most concern me. The pharmaceutical company hit its high for the year at the beginning of February and hasn’t looked back. Teva bounced off a low of $8 in July, but doesn’t seem to have recovered substantially from that, so far.

Conclusion

Remember that Berkshire Hathaway purchased shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (

GOLD, Financial) in mid-2020 and did not stick around for too long once the stock began dropping off in price. That is, the Buffett-Munger operation sold the position without too much hesitation. In this case, the value of the precious metals company didn’t seem to matter when noticable price decline emerged.

Whether this can happen to the above stocks is open to question. Just note that, at least for now, they’re headed in the wrong direction.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Not investment advice. Do your own research and always consult with a registered investment advisor before making any decisions.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment