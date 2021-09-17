Logo
MSA Safety Cuts Ribbon on New Cranberry Township Manufacturing Facility

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment Will Enhance Production Capabilities for Gas Detection Business

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 17, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today opened the doors of a new 20,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Cranberry Township, Pa. Celebrated this morning with a formal ribbon-cutting event, the building opening establishes MSA's Cranberry Township campus as global center of excellence for gas detection technology.

Anne_Herman.jpg

The single-story manufacturing facility, which is located next to MSA's global headquarters, will be used primarily for assembly work related to the recent relocation of multiple fixed gas and flame detection (FGFD) product lines from Lake Forest, Calif.

"With our recent acquisition of Bacharach, Inc., MSA's portable and fixed gas detection business today represents more than a third of global revenue," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO. "The facility we're opening today will help drive cost savings for that business while enabling our team to better leverage the many gas detection resources we already have in place right here in western Pennsylvania. Those resources include the expertise of 300 skilled factory associates and more than 200 engineers, just in Cranberry Township alone," he added. "Collectively, these benefits position MSA to better meet the needs of our customers while creating an opportunity to bring additional manufacturing jobs to western Pennsylvania over the years ahead."

MSA's Cranberry Township site opened in 1985 as part of the company's former Instrument Division. In 2010, the building was renovated to accommodate the company's relocated Corporate Headquarters staff from RIDC Park in O'Hara Township, Pa.

Today, MSA's 320-acre Cranberry Township campus combines class-A office space with advanced manufacturing facilities and is also home to the company's John T. Ryan Research and Development Lab.

"As a market leader in both portable and fixed gas and flame gas detection products, we're excited to be able to invest in this area of our business in western Pennsylvania, where MSA employs approximately 1,250 people," Mr. Vartanian said. "We've had tremendous success with our ALTAIR® portable gas monitor line, our XCell® Sensor technologies, the recent launch of our groundbreaking Ultima® 5000 Series Gas Monitors, and the deployment of new connected technologies via our Safety io subsidiary. All of these innovations originated out of Cranberry Township, and it's exciting to know that we are still expanding on MSA's 107-year legacy of manufacturing excellence in our region," he concluded.

About MSA Safety
Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Allegheny_County_Executive_Rich_Fitzgerald.jpg

MSA_Safety_Cuts_Ribbon.jpg

guest_tour_MSAs_newest_manufacturing_facility_during_todays_grand_opening.jpg

MSA_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msa-safety-cuts-ribbon-on-new-cranberry-township-manufacturing-facility-301379719.html

SOURCE MSA Safety

