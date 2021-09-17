Logo
Photo Release — Ingalls Shipbuilding Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials for Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (: HII) announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division completed the final round of sea trials for Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121).

“The successful completion of acceptance trials is an extremely rewarding accomplishment for Ingalls and for our partners who work closely with us to ensure we achieve this milestone together,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “We are proud of our shipbuilders for working as a team to move DDG 121 one step closer to delivery.”

DDG 121 is named for Frank E. Petersen Jr., who was the U.S. Marine Corps’ first African-American aviator and general officer. After entering the Naval Aviation Cadet Program in 1950, Petersen would go on to fly more than 350 combat missions during the Korean and Vietnam wars.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/ddg-121-acceptance-trials.

Ingalls has delivered 32 destroyers to the Navy and currently has four more under construction including Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), Ted Stevens (DDG 128) and Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129).

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management, to sea control and power projection – all in support of the United States military strategy. The guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. The ship contains a myriad of offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense well into the 21st century.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs about 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com
HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries
HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries
HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls
HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls

Contact:

Teckie Hinkebein
[email protected]
(228) 935-1323

ti?nf=ODMyODE0MiM0NDExNjA0IzIwMTA4ODQ=
Huntington-Ingalls-Industries-.png
