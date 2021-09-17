CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

September 17, 2021 | Source: CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc.

New York, NY, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (“CIIG II”), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced today that it closed its upsized initial public offering of 28,750,000 units at $10.00 per unit, including 3,750,000 units issued pursuant to an exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. While CIIG II may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on companies in technology, media, telecommunications and sustainability (“TMTS”) industries. CIIG II is led by Executive Chairman, Peter Cuneo, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Michael Minnick, and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Gavin Cuneo. CIIG II’s independent directors include David Flowers, Kristen O’Hara, Chris Rogers and Kenneth West.

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of units, $291,812,500 (or $10.15 per unit sold in the public offering) was placed in the Company’s trust account. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of September 17, 2021 reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the initial public offering and the private placement will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and commenced trading under the ticker symbol “CIIGU” on September 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of CIIG II’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “CIIG” and “CIIGW,” respectively.

UBS Investment Bank, Barclays, and LionTree acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or email: [email protected]; Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: [email protected], tel: (888) 603-5847; and LionTree Advisors LLC 660 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10065.
A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by SEC on September 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of CIIG II, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of CIIG II’s registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. CIIG II undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc.

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyODAwMiM0NDExMjAzIzUwMDA4MzcyMA==
CIIG-Capital-Partners-II-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment