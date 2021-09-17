Yacktman Fund Comments on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods ( LSE:ABF, Financial) stock underperformed due to short-term margin pressure, but in our view the business remains an attractive long-term investment. ABF is a fourth-generation family-controlled business with leading food brands like Ovaltine (outside of the United States) and Twinings (a major tea company since the early 1700s), a strong retail presence through Primark, a fashion retailer with nearly 400 stores in 13 countries, and a food ingredient business selling sugar and yeast, among other products. The balance sheet is strong with excess net cash and an attractive valuation.

From the Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s second-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.