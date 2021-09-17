Loomis Sayles Growth Portfolio Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Loomis Sayles Growth Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loomis Sayles Growth Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, Loomis Sayles Growth Portfolio owns 35 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Loomis Sayles Growth Portfolio. Also check out:
1. Loomis Sayles Growth Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Loomis Sayles Growth Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Loomis Sayles Growth Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Loomis Sayles Growth Portfolio keeps buying
- New Purchases: VRTX,
- Added Positions: AMZN, FB, NVDA, V, ADSK, BA, MSFT, BABA, CRM, ORCL, GOOG, GOOGL, DIS, MNST, NVS, ILMN, RHHBY, REGN, DE, SBUX, EXPD, CSCO, SLB, WDAY, ISRG, SEIC, FDS, CL, YUM, YUMC, NVO, ADP, QCOM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Loomis Sayles Growth Portfolio
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 73,674 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 679,508 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.40%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,162,456 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.22%
- Visa Inc (V) - 858,577 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.35%
- Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 565,545 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.55%
Loomis Sayles Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $188.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 111,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.
