Loomis Sayles Growth Portfolio Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: VRTX,

VRTX, Added Positions: AMZN, FB, NVDA, V, ADSK, BA, MSFT, BABA, CRM, ORCL, GOOG, GOOGL, DIS, MNST, NVS, ILMN, RHHBY, REGN, DE, SBUX, EXPD, CSCO, SLB, WDAY, ISRG, SEIC, FDS, CL, YUM, YUMC, NVO, ADP, QCOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loomis Sayles Growth Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, Loomis Sayles Growth Portfolio owns 35 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 73,674 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98% Facebook Inc (FB) - 679,508 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.40% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,162,456 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.22% Visa Inc (V) - 858,577 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.35% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 565,545 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.55%

Loomis Sayles Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $188.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 111,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.