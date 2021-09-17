Logo
Endurance Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The gross proceeds from the offering were $200 million before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “EDNCU” on September 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “EDNC” and “EDNCW,” respectively.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in data infrastructure and analytics, with a primary focus on space and wireless industries and related technology and services, or “space-based tech” businesses. These businesses can be found across the platforms and sensors, mobile communications, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence and big data analytics sectors.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. Truist Securities acted as lead manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022, Email: [email protected].

The registration statement relating to the securities became effective on September 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds, the Company’s approach to and the types of businesses the Company will focus on in its search to identify a target it its initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s prospectus relating to the offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Endurance Acquisition Corp.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in data infrastructure and analytics, with a primary focus on space and wireless industries and related technology and services, or “space-based tech” businesses. The Company plans to leverage its management team’s, directors’, advisors’ and sponsor’s extensive experience across its target sectors to seek to identify attractive initial business combination opportunities.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210917005503r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005503/en/

