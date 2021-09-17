Guess?, Inc. Announces Participation at the Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) announced today that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Pacific Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, VP, Finance and Investor Relations.

The fireside chat will also be available via live webcast. Interested parties can access the live webcast at investors.guess.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the conference.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products.

