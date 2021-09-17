Stagwell (STGW) to Participate in Upcoming Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell announced today that Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, will present at the upcoming Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021. To register and access the presentation, please visit this link.

Stagwell President Jay Leveton and Chief Financial Officer Frank Lanuto will also attend the virtual conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

